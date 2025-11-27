Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is a holiday season staple for families across America each year, but the annual Turkey Day tradition has moved on from its broadcast days.

After Charles M. Schulz's animated special historically aired on TV following its CBS premiere in 1973 and ABC takeover in 2001, Apple TV obtained the rights to all of the Peanuts holiday specials in 2020 and is now the sole distributor of the classics, meaning you will not find them on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or even Amazon.

Viewers can now only watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Apple TV. The streamer requires a $12.99 monthly subscription fee to watch the special, but it also offers a free seven-day trial to new customers. Apple customers can also get three free months of Apple TV by buying a new device.

Each year, Apple TV offers a viewing window in November where non-subscribers can watch the beloved holiday special for free, but the streaming date already passed on November 15 and 16. Plus, a few years ago, Apple allowed PBS to air the cartoon live and for free, but the broadcast has not happened since.

For a non-streaming option, fans can buy a physical copy of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” to play anytime they like. DVD and Blu-Ray copies of the 30-minute movie are available to buy online.

'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' is available to stream on AppleTV ( AppleTV )

The Emmy-winning cartoon follows Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Snoopy, and the rest of the iconic Peanuts characters on Thanksgiving Day as the gang prepares to host a feast, where uninvited guests show up, and chaos ensues.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” was created third after the success of holiday episodes “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 1965 and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 1966. All of the classics are available exclusively on the streaming platform.

Apple acquired the rights to produce new Peanuts content in 2018 and went on to create the animated series The Snoopy Show based on Schulz’s comic strips. Apple TV, which will remain the exclusive home for Peanuts until 2030, after the platform struck a five-year extension deal last month.

“Our commitment, dedication and passion for Peanuts runs deep,” Tara Sorensen, the head of children’s programming at Apple TV, said in a statement at the tie.

“These beloved characters and stories hold a timeless significance, resonating with people of all ages across the globe. And we are delighted that the iconic holiday specials will be available for everyone to experience, continuing this time-honored, comforting tradition.”