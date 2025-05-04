Charley Scalies, The Wire and The Sopranos actor, dies at 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charles “Charley” Scalies, the character actor known for his appearances in two of the most acclaimed television series of all time, has died. He was 84.

The Philadelphia-born actor played the stevedore Thomas “Horseface” Pakusa in the second season of The Wire and Coach Molinaro in the fifth season of The Sopranos.

His death was announced in an obituary posted by the Moore & Snear Funeral Home in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

According to the announcement, Scalies “passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Thursday May 1, 2025.”

It went on to describe the late actor as a “former business executive whose life reflected a rich blend of professional achievement, creative passion, and a true joy for life. His favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table.”

Scalies was born on July 19, 1940, to parents Charles and Theresa. He grew up above a pool hall that his father ran in South Philadelphia, and from a young age developed a knack for impressions and jokes that entertained the establishment’s customers.

He stayed in the city to study at St. Joseph’s College, and later found work at a precision manufacturing company before starting his consulting firm.

In the early 1990s, Scalies returned to his childhood love of acting and started appearing in community theater productions of plays and musicals such as Guys and Dolls, Chicago and The Wizard of Oz.

He made his film debut in 1995, aged 55, playing a driver in the Al Pacino drama Two Bits. The same year, he played a bodyguard in the thriller Condition Red and had a small role in Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys, which starred Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt.

A year later, he was cast as Sergeant Sal Burns in Homicide: Life on the Street. That role introduced him to the screenwriter and showrunner David Simon, who also cast him in 2003 in the memorable role of cargo checker and loyal union member “Horseface” in The Wire.

In 2004, he appeared as Coach Molinaro in the Sopranos episode “The Test Dream.” In a dream sequence, Scalies plays the high school football coach who chastises Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) for his decision to pursue a life of crime.

Scalies is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angeline; his five children: Charles Scalies III, Angeline Kogut, Anthony Scalies, Christa Ann Scalise and Anne Marie Scalies; and four grandchildren: Charles IV, Christopher, Domenic and Amelia Scalies.