“Maybe I have got a dark side,” purrs Alan Carr.

“I don’t know what beasts lie within me,” murmurs Stephen Fry.

Reality TV fans, rejoice, because the first trailer for The Celebrity Traitors, one of the most keenly anticipated television launches of the year, has landed.

In a sneak peek revealed by BBC One, the show’s 19 star contestants can be seen arriving at the famous Highlands castle, and screeching with excitement as they close in.

There’s the obligatory slow-motion shot, led by Kate Garraway, of the contestants walking through the corridors.

And we get a glimpse of the moment they take off their blindfolds at the round table, after host Claudia Winkleman has selected the game’s first Traitors.

“I know that, out in the real world, you’re very important and successful,” Winkleman tells the stars, “but here, there is no special treatment.”

Fans of the flagship version of the show will pleased to see that there is no shortage of drama – “This is life or death, isn’t it?” comedian Lucy Beaumont tells Winkleman at one point – and there are also sweet friendships that emerge, with comedian Joe Wilkinson and Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed shown hugging in one scene.

But it’s only a matter of time until those friendships are put to the test.

open image in gallery Alan Carr looking suspicious in the trailer for 'The Celebrity Traitors' ( BBC )

Rounding out the lineup are presenters Jonathan Ross and Clare Balding; actors Tameka Empson, Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar and Ruth Codd; singers Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and Cat Burns; swimmer Tom Daley; rugby player Joe Marler; historian David Olusoga; and YouTube prankster Niko Omilana.

During the filming of this series, celebrities had to follow strict rules put in place by producers. They were forced to ditch their phones for the duration of recording, which was believed to have lasted for up to a fortnight, and had to abstain from using social media, too.

open image in gallery Tameka Empson: Faithful or Traitor? ( BBC )

The Celebrity Traitors will launch on Wednesday 8 October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer, launching with an extra-long first episode of 70 minutes. The series will air two nights a week, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.