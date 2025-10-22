Celebrity Traitors: What time is it on and how can I stream it online?
First A-list UK edition of the much-loved game show sees a host of famous faces competing
The long-awaited The Celebrity Traitors has begun, with a whole host of A-listers competing in the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands.
In the all-star spin-off of the twist-filled reality show, which launched on Wednesday 8 October, famous faces including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Clare Balding and Jonathan Ross are taking part in the duplicitous games.
Three celebrities have been given the role of Traitors and tasked with murdering the rest of the players without getting found out.
Meanwhile, the remaining Faithfuls must try and work out who the Traitors are and banish them in a daily round table vote.
Here’s everything to know about where to watch and how to stream The Celebrity Traitors...
What time is The Celebrity Traitors?
The next episode of The Celebrity Traitors airs on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Unlike with previous seasons of the show, when three episodes aired per week, The Celebrity Traitors will only show two episodes per week.
This year’s first episode was a hefty 70 minutes long. But all the other instalments last an hour.
The Celebrity Traitors finale date will air on Thursday 6 November at 9pm with another special 70 minute episode.
How can I watch The Celebrity Traitors?
If you’re watching The Celebrity Traitors online, head to BBC iPlayer, where you can stream BBC One live.
The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer to catch up on after it’s aired each night.
You can read a full list of The Celebrities Traitors contestants here.
