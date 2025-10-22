Celebrity Traitors: What time is it on and how can I stream it online?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-awaited The Celebrity Traitors has begun, with a whole host of A-listers competing in the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands.

In the all-star spin-off of the twist-filled reality show, which launched on Wednesday 8 October, famous faces including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Clare Balding and Jonathan Ross are taking part in the duplicitous games.

Three celebrities have been given the role of Traitors and tasked with murdering the rest of the players without getting found out.

Meanwhile, the remaining Faithfuls must try and work out who the Traitors are and banish them in a daily round table vote.

Here’s everything to know about where to watch and how to stream The Celebrity Traitors...

What time is The Celebrity Traitors?

The next episode of The Celebrity Traitors airs on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Unlike with previous seasons of the show, when three episodes aired per week, The Celebrity Traitors will only show two episodes per week.

This year’s first episode was a hefty 70 minutes long. But all the other instalments last an hour.

The Celebrity Traitors finale date will air on Thursday 6 November at 9pm with another special 70 minute episode.

How can I watch The Celebrity Traitors?

‘Celebrity Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman ( BBC )

If you’re watching The Celebrity Traitors online, head to BBC iPlayer, where you can stream BBC One live.

The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer to catch up on after it’s aired each night.

You can read a full list of The Celebrities Traitors contestants here.