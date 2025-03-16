Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Maxine Peake are among the stars taking part in Celebrity Great British Bake Off when the new series kicks off tonight.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 famous faces into the tent for the Stand Up To Cancer special where the star-studded lineup will have their baking skills judged by Paul Hollywood and Caroline Waldegrave, who is stepping in to replace Prue Leith.

The celebrity lineup includes property presenter Sarah Beeny, Self Esteem singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor and comedian Adam Buxton.

TV presenter siblings Scarlette and Stuart Douglas will also be joining the group, alongside model Ellie Goldstein and Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford.

Celebrity couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey, known for their podcast and theatre tour Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, will also go head-to-head in the new series.

More names joining presenter Garraway and Chicken Shop date host Dimoldenberg include Ghosts actor Jim Howick, Black Ops star Gbemisola Ikumelo and comedian Jamali Maddix

. Other names include actor Meera Syal, Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan, stand-up comedian Phil Wang, and Alma’s Not Normal actor Sophie Willan.

open image in gallery Amelia Dimoldenberg, Kate Garraway and Roman Kemp will appear on Great British Bake Off Celebrity edition ( Getty Images )

Leith, 85, had been a part of the much-loved baking programme since its move from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, replacing the expert role formerly held by Mary Berry.

Her replacement, Waldegrave, is a close friend and co-owner of Leiths School of Food and Wine.

Leith made the decision to take a hiatus from the celebrity edition of the show after she found it difficult to keep up her busy schedule.

However, she was adamant that she was not quitting the show. She told This Morning last year: “These things are filmed back-to-back all the way through summer from April to August so you don't get any time off,” she said. “I'm getting quite old and there's places I want to see. So I'm not doing this year's.”

open image in gallery The Celebrity British Bake Off lineup for 2025 ( Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA Wire )

She shut down rumours she was quitting, saying: “It's absolutely not true at all! What I'm not doing this year is the celebrity one.”

She later told MailOnline about the decision: “I absolutely love working on Bake Off and am looking forward to filming the next series and meeting our new bakers.”

“I am only stepping back from the celebrity series, which is just a question of the filming commitment involved as we make these shows back to back.”