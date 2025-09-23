Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catfish: The TV Show has been canceled by MTV after nine seasons and over a decade on screens.

The groundbreaking reality series was based on Nev Schulman’s 2010 documentary of the same name, which followed his own online romance that turned out to be built on deception. From that real story came both the term “catfish” (to describe someone who deceives others online using a false identity, especially in romantic contexts) and the TV show’s format.

Alongside his co-host, Max Joseph, Schulman helped people track down their online love interests on the show and reveal their true identities.

In 2018, Joseph was replaced by a rotating list of presenters, including Elle King, Nick Young and Machine Gun Kelly. Eventually, Kamie Crawford joined Schulman as a permanent host for 96 episodes before leaving the show last year.

In an Instagram video confirming the news on Monday, Joseph revealed he was due to return if the show was renewed for a 10th season.

Nev Schulman (right) and Max Joseph hosted ‘Catfish’ ( MTV )

“That’s a wrap on Catfish,” Joseph began the video.

Schulman took over, saying, “After 12 years, almost 300 episodes and just a lot of traveling around this incredible country… Catfish has officially been canceled.”

“Catfish as we’ve known it is over, which is sad, but at the same time, what an incredible journey it’s been,” Schulman continued, while Joseph noted that the show may return in the future.

Variety reports that MTV is allowing the producers to shop the series elsewhere, while MTV will continue to air episodes from the Catfish library.

Joseph went on to congratulate Schulman on the show’s success: “Over a decade on cable television in this day and age … you did it. Congrats to you, man.”

Schulman thanked the show’s crew for their “dedication, patience and commitment to making sure everything was exactly what it needed to be.”

In a message to fans, Joseph added: “You guys have been awesome and you’ve made the show worth continuing to do. Even though I left, you still come up to me and tell me how much you love watching it.”

“That’s what the show was: you guys,” Schulman added. “Thank you for being a part of this, for turning what was an idea and a documentary into a global conversation about curiosity, compassion, and really setting a higher standard for how we should treat people and treat ourselves.”

Schulman and Joseph ended the video with a tongue-in-cheek reference to one of the show’s viral moments: “No matter what ever happens in your life, no matter how someone treats you, or how angry or upset you are, never call someone a fat-ass Kelly Price.”

Fans mourned the show’s demise in the comments section, with one writing: “MAX WAS ABOUT TO COME BACK??? someone pick this show up immediately!!!!!”

“I’m gonna jump,” joked Euphoria star Maude Apatow.

Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, added: “I love you two so much.”