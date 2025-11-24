Cate Blanchett among famous faces joining BBC Today programme for Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Cate Blanchett, Baroness Theresa May, and veteran broadcaster Melvyn Bragg are among the distinguished figures set to guest edit BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this festive season.

They will be joined by acclaimed historian Tom Holland, inventor Sir James Dyson, and AI entrepreneur Mustafa Suleyman, each curating an episode between December 24 and December 31.

Owenna Griffiths, editor of Today, expressed her anticipation for the annual event, stating: "Every Christmas on Today, a new set of guest editors take up residence and bring with them a wonderful range of new stories, fresh ideas and, hopefully, a sprinkling of joy. This year is no exception."

She further commented: "In a rapidly changing world, this year’s guest editors will help bring illumination and understanding, and I’m enormously grateful to all of them for giving up the time to take part."

The festive takeover begins on Christmas Eve with Melvyn Bragg, who will explore the origins of the nativity story, reflect on evolving social attitudes to mental health, and consider the enduring value of culture in British society, looking back on his six-decade career.

Sir James Dyson’s Boxing Day programme will pose the question of how Britain can reclaim its inventive streak. He will also investigate progress towards a dementia cure, the life-changing impact of teachers, and delve into the intricate science of long-distance running.

Cate Blanchett’s December 27 broadcast will explore the profound impact of evolving AI technology on women in the film industry, delve into sustainability within the world of fashion, examine how nation states are responding to the refugee crisis, and ponder why gardening is good for the soul.

On December 29, Mustafa Suleyman will challenge listeners to navigate the realities of a post-superintelligence world, reflecting on what AI signifies for core aspects of human existence, and questioning how to ensure this technology truly works in the interests of humankind.

Historian Tom Holland will edit the programme on December 30, hosting an early celebration for England’s 1,100th birthday and exploring AI’s influence on academic research. His episode will also mark 800 years of worship at Salisbury Cathedral and celebrate the humble hedgehog.

Concluding the series on December 31, Baroness May will explore pressing themes of domestic violence, trust in politics, and modern slavery in her guest edit. She will also reflect on whether fact is stranger than fiction in her favourite spy novels, and speak about cricket.