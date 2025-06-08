Stephen Mulhern makes unprecedented blunder on ITV’s Catchphrase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Game show host Stephen Mulhern sent celebrity contestants into hysterics with a rare blunder while hosting ITV’s Catchphrase.

The show, which asks contestants to identify a well-known phrase or idiom based on a short animated clip, featured Jeremy Vine, Charlie Hedges and comedian Luke Kempner on the latest episode.

At one point, a clip was shown depicting pastries with escalating price tags, which are then shown bursting through the roof of the building.

Narrating the clip in an effort to encourage answers, Mulhern remarked: “Literally, the prices have gone through the roof!”

However, he quickly realised that he had given away the answer in its entirety.

“Sorry, what? Was that the answer?” said Jeremy Vine, after buzzing in.

"I have never in my life done that. In 10 years!" Mulhern said, with his head in his hands.

“I was just thinking 'this is a very tricky one, if it's not that!” added Kempner, who then joked that Mulhern had taken his prize money tally up to £200.

Vine remarked that the incident represented “a bit of Catchphrase history”.

Stephen Mulhern on 'Catchphrase' ( ITV )

Catchphrase first began in 1986 and was hosted by Irish comedian Roy Walker. He was succeeded by Nick Weir in 2000, and Mark Curry in 2002 before the series was cancelled that year.

Mulhern began hosting the revival in 2012, which initially involved members of the public as contestants. Since 2018, the programme has featured celebrity contestants, who compete to win money for charity.

Celebrity Catchphrase was recently renewed for an 11th series on ITV.

ITV commissioner Gemma John-Lewis said: “We’re delighted to announce a further series of the much-loved family favourite, Celebrity Catchphrase.

“The only show where you say what you see, the hugely popular series continues to win legions of fans and with Stephen’s infectious and playful humour it’s a firm favourite with our viewers.”