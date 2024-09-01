Support truly

Cat Deeley has reflected on being “touched” by a gift sent by Holly Willoughby when it was announced that she would be Willoughby’s This Morning replacement.

Deeley, 47, who began her presenting career on the ITV children’s show SMTV Live, took over Willoughby’s place on the morning TV show in March, months after the longtime presenter quit following a period of upheaval in both her professional and personal life.

In a new interview, Deeley revealed that she signed her contract with ITV once she had negotiated a four-day working week and the school summer holidays off.

After the news was announced, Deeley said that Willoughby sent her a thoughtful congratulatory gift – a bunch of flowers and a handwritten card.

“Holly sent me a beautiful bunch of flowers and a handwritten card. It was a really classy move, it really touched me,” Deeley told The Sunday Times.

While the pair have not seen each other since, Deeley hopes that they can meet up.

open image in gallery Cat Deeley presenting ITV’s ‘This Morning’ ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

“At some stage, once the dust settles, I’m sure we will get together,” she said. “People always talk about women being pitted against other women but actually it’s just not true.”

Last year, This Morning was rocked by a series of shock events that began in June 2023 when Willougby’s long-term presenting partner Phillip Schofield quit the show after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger colleague.

Willoughby carried on hosting the show for four months but quit in October after a man, Gavin Plumb, was arrested for plotting to abduct and murder her. The 37-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in July, with a minimum of 16 years.

Deeley and Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard were announced as the permanent replacements for the presenting duo in February 2024 and took over the role the following month.

open image in gallery Willoughby and Schofield were long-term presenting colleagues ( Getty Images )

Deeley told The Sunday Times that her new role is a completely new experience, but completely “loves” it.

“I’d never done something like this before, but I just love it!” she said. “I love the fact Britain’s most tattooed mum is a careworker. I love that rich tapestry of life.”

However, Deeley has not been free from scrutiny as she continues to settle into her new role. Recently, Deeley was criticised by the Epilepsy Society when she attempted to make a joke about her own dancing on camera when she said, “I’m fine, I’m just having a seizure.” The next day, Deeley apologised for “making a light-hearted comment about my dancing style”.

open image in gallery Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard in action on ‘This Morning’ ( ITV / screengrab )

Reflecting on the incident, Deeley said the comment was just her attempt at making fun of herself on camera.

​“I was obviously mocking myself and my dancing,” she said. “However, if people did take it the wrong way I’m incredibly sorry.”

Speaking about the scrutiny that comes with appearing on the popular morning show, Deeley said the people around her are constantly checking in with her and asking her, “Are you OK?”

But the presenter said she has a back-up plan if the job becomes too stressful, saying that she will simply quit if it becomes overwhelming.

“If it gets too much for me I’m going to quit,” she said. I don’t need to do it. I could stop and be a mum for most of the year and then go and do the shows in America. There is no ulterior motive for me doing this.”