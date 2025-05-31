Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Casualty fans have been left stunned by a huge change to the long-running medical drama.

It has been announced that the BBC is switching up the show’s location for the second time since it began in 1986, relocating characters from the fictional city of Holby (based on its former filming location of Bristol) to a new setting in Wales, where it is currently filmed.

Casualty was filmed in Bristol until 2011 when it moved to Cardiff in an attempt to increase TV production in Wales.

BBC Roath Lock Studios has been the filming location for the fictional city of Holby since then – and the decision to relocate the characters stems from a deasire to increase the authenticity of the real-life Welsh location as the show looks ahead to its 40th anniversary in September 2026.

An invitation to tender has been issued by the corporation, in an attempt to secure bids from potential suppliers for goods of services.

The document, which has surfaced on social media, reads: “We are asking tenderers to include authentic representation of Wales and reflect the reality of the Welsh NHS.

“This is not about radical change of the show, although the move to Welsh portrayal will mean a new fictional hospital based in Wales, and tenderers will need to address this core change in their editorial pitch to the evaluation panel.”

The document continues: “The successful tenderer will need to be able to demonstrate how to incorporate Welsh portrayal and maintain familiarity at the same time.”

For guidance, Casualty is currently nominally set in a fictional west of England location, but as part of the tender process the show will be rooted in Wales where it is already filmed to increase both authenticity and portrayal. It will continue to be filmed at Roath Lock Studios in Wales.

It is believed that the majority of the show’s characters will make the move from Holby to the new Welsh location – but the switch up won’t occur until as late as 2029, so plenty could change in that time. New Welsh characters will appear alongside the current cast.

The Independent has contacted the corporation for comment.

‘Casualty’ characters will be relocating to a new location later this decade ( BBC )

Still, long-time Casualty fans have been reacting to the news with shock, with many drawing comparisons to the BBC’s controversial decision to move the setting of Waterloo Road from Rochdale to Greenock, Scotland.

“Ridiculous to expect us to believe that an entire hospital staff would relocate!” one fan wrote.

Another stated on X/Twitter: “I really don’t see the point in this? It’ll be its downfall. They tried to do the same with Waterloo Road and no one liked it.”

Elsewhere, someone else wrote: “They’ve Waterloo Road-ed Casualty! Regional quotas eh? I’m no expert, but wouldn’t it be better to make dramas in those regions alongside existing ones instead of changing existing dramas to fit a region? But I’m old school.

Another fan said the decision “manages to insult Casualty’s audience”.

