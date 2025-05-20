Beloved Cartoon Network series is returning in new spinoff — and fans can’t wait

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulu and Disney+ are officially bringing back one of Cartoon Network’s most beloved shows six years after it concluded.

On Monday, the streamers released a trailer on social media for their new spinoff series of The Amazing World of Gumball.

“More wild, more weird, more Gumball,” the caption read. “The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball streams soon on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus.”

In the teaser clip, the show’s mischievous titular blue cat, Gumball, is seen waking up from a seven-year slumber. Dusty and confused, Gumball calls out for his pet fish Darwin, who pops out from his filthy tank.

“Aww dude, we’re late for school,” Darwin annouces as he turns off a beeping alarm clock. “How late?” Gumball asks, as Darwin takes a closer look at the clock and says in disbelief: “About seven years!”

The two then let out a long gasp, before Gumball yawns and suggests: “Five more minutes then.” The two instantly plop back down and fall asleep.

'The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball' is a spinoff of Cartoon Network's 'The Amazing World of Gumball' ( Hulu )

“Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride,” an official logline states.

The spinoff announcement has left fans of the original series ecstatic.

“My childhood is back,” one declared on X, with a second exclaiming: “THIS TRAILER GIVES ME HOPE.”

“This might be one of the greatest tweets i've seen on my timeline,” a third added, while a fourth agreed: “Years of being off air they return when the world needed them most.”

“Love that it still has the charm of the og,” another noted.

One found that the trailer is “already serving that classic Gumball chaos! The expressions, the setting—it’s all so nostalgic. I’m stoked to see how they handle the new season, especially with that season 6 cliffhanger still hanging over us.”

Created by Ben Bocquelet, The Amazing World of Gumball originally ran on Cartoon Network for six seasons from 2011 to 2019. It came to an end in 2021 following the release of two specials.

Initially, it was announced in 2021 that Warner Bros. would be reviving the series for a belated seventh season, as well as a movie. However, the show has now been picked up by Disney for a continuation of the original, with the return of Bocquelet, who will be executive producing the new series alongside Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain.

The lead characters of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be voiced by Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Nicole, and Dan Russell as Richard.