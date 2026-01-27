Carol Kirkwood leaving BBC after more than 25 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carol Kirkwood, best known for presenting BBC Breakfast’s weather coverage, is leaving the BBC after more than 25 years.

Kirkwood, 63, said she has “loved every minute” of her time with the corporation, and said her decision to leave wasn’t “an easy” one to make.

She made the announcement during Tuesday’s (27 January) episode of BBC Breakfast and became emotional as she explained her decision to presenters Jon Kay and Sally Nugent.

“It’s really hard for me to say this because I love my job, I love all of you guys, my weather colleagues, all of the viewers,” she said. “But I don’t want to be coming in on a zimmer frame going, ‘I can’t reach the Northern Isles anymore’.”

In a statement, she added: “It feels like the right moment to step away. I'll carry with me the most wonderful memories."

open image in gallery Kirkwood has been the main ‘BBC Breakfast’ weather presenter since 2010 ( BBC )

"My job is something I've never taken for granted and I've loved every minute,” Kirkwood continued. “From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I've shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC. I'd like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.

"To those watching and listening at home - thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy."

Kirkwood will leave the BBC in April.

Fans have shared their sadness at her exit in the comments on BBC Breakfast’s Instagram page, with one writing: “Really felt for you as you fought back tears! You will be missed.”

“Couldn’t be more delighted for you Carol, but honestly I’m devastated at this news!” said another. “You are such a part of our mornings and they just won’t be the same without you! Saying that I wish you nothing but the absolute best for your long and happy retirement.”

open image in gallery Kirkwood will remain on our screens until the spring ( Getty )

Kirkwood joined the BBC Weather Centre in April 1998 and began broadcasting on the BBC News channel, before making regular appearances on BBC One. She has been BBC Breakfast’s main weather presenter since 2010.

Kirkwood has often presented bulletins from events such as Wimbledon and the Chelsea Flower Show, and reported for The One Show. In 2015, Kirkwood took part in Strictly Come Dancing. With professional partner Pasha Kovalev, she reached week eight of the competition.

Jonathan Munro, the interim CEO of BBC News, said: "From major national moments to the everyday forecasts that are such an important part of our audiences' lives, she has set the gold standard for our accurate, valued journalism - always delivered with an appropriately sunny outlook.

"She will be greatly missed by teams across the BBC. We wish her all the best for the future."