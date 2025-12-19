Comedy legends Cannon and Ball back on TV with rare Christmas special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Christmas special of The Cannon And Ball Show, unseen since its original broadcast in 1985, is set to return to screens this festive season.

The comedy variety programme, which starred Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball during its original ITV run from 1979 to 1988, will now air on That’s TV. This special will be followed by a full season of classic episodes.

Tommy Cannon, 87, expressed his profound joy at the news, highlighting the enduring legacy of their work.

"It’s wonderful news to hear That’s TV will be showing our shows again," he said. "I’m absolutely thrilled that the shows will be back where they belong on national TV. Seeing mine and Bobby’s work back on national television, well, it means more than I can put into words."

He added: "We made the show with love, mischief and a bond that never broke. To know people can sit down again – families, old fans and new generations – and laugh with us, touches my heart. I’m looking forward to sitting down and watching the shows again along with the That’s TV viewers, this Christmas. It means the world."

The show’s return follows a successful campaign by Cannon and fans for its inclusion in ITV’s 70th birthday celebrations.

Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon in ‘The Boys In Blue’ from 1982 ( Getty )

Kris Vaiksalu, head of programming at That’s TV, hailed the acquisition as a major coup. "The secret is out. Every year we try to have a surprise Christmas gift for our viewers but this year’s is stratospheric," he stated.

"Throughout the 1980s, Cannon and Ball was must-watch viewing for millions on a Saturday night, leaving the whole nation crying with laughter. Cannon and Ball is one of the biggest shows in British TV history and really nothing compares to it in TV today."

Cannon and Ball met in the 1960s when they worked as welders in an Oldham factory. They started performing in working men’s clubs before finding fame on the ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1968.

Bobby Ball died after suffering from Covid in 2020, aged 76, adding a poignant note to the show's revival.

The 1985 Christmas special of The Cannon And Ball Show will air on December 20. A launch date for the classic episodes is yet to be announced.