Call the Midwife bosses have refused to accept a former star’s criticism of the BBC drama.

The period drama has become one of the most watched shows in the UK since its launch in 2012, with the series following a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s, 1960 and 1970s.

Throughout its time on air, the show has starred Jenny Agutter, Pam Ferris, Jessica Raine and Stephen McGann – but one actor who doesn’t reflect positively on their experience is Olly Rix.

The actor, who currently appears in Casualty, played Matthew Aylward from series 10 to 13. The 13th series of the show aired in early 2024, and saw Rix’s character relocate from London to New York.

Rix has now claimed that he wasn’t “treated with much integrity or respect” during his time on the series – and said that he tries to avoid talking about the show due to his ill feeling towards it.

“It’s hard for me to talk about that show,” he told Hello!, adding: “I don’t love talking about it.”

He continued: “I’m very fortunate. Most jobs, I think of very fondly but you do, of course, leave them in the past and move on and develop new work. With that project in particular, I didn’t like the way it ended and I didn’t think they treated me with much integrity or respect, and I didn’t like that.

Rix added that he felt it was “best left in the past and not discussed much more.”

The show’s makers have now hit back at Rix’s suggestion he was mistreated on the show, with a spokesperson telling The Independent: “We don’t accept this.

Olly Rix in ‘Call the Midwife’ ( BBC )

“Call the Midwife is a drama that prides itself on providing a supportive, inclusive and nurturing filming environment, and we are known for the family atmosphere on our set. Series 15 is currently filming and we look forward to sharing this exciting new series with our beloved audience.”

The Call the Midwife franchise is about to expand, with a new prequel series set to follow a two-part Christmas special and eight-episode 15th series, which will debut in January 2026.

It has also been confirmed that a Call the Midwife film, featuring “iconic characters form the existing TV show”, is also in production. It will be set in 1972 and released in 2027.