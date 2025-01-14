Call the Midwife fans fearful as favourite character ‘disappears’ from BBC drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Call the Midwife viewers have shared their concern after a beloved character appeared to mysteriously “disappear” from the BBC drama.

Worried fans have been questioning the absence of Nancy Corrigan, played by Megan Cusack, as she did not appear in Sunday’s (12 January) episode. Viewers have expressed concern that the character may have left her role at Nonnatus House after becoming engaged in the previous episode.

Call the Midwife chronicles the lives of a group of midwives in the East End of London in the 1950s. The 14th and latest series of the hit BBC drama aired on 5 January, having first debuted in 2012.

First appearing as Nancy in series 10, Megan’s character has since become a firm favourite among fans.

But with her absence duly noted, many viewers took to Twitter/X to express their worry.

One user said: “Did Nancy go, and was there no grand finale because where is she? If she’s gone just like that, I will be steamed she’s a fan favourite and deserves better.”

Another wrote: “Also hold on where tf is Nancy.”

‘Call the Midwife’ fans were left devastated by the series 11 finale ( BBC )

An additional viewer fuelled speculation Cusack had left the show, writing: “She left at the end of the last episode. Got married, I think.”

In the first episode of the new series, Nancy finds love and becomes engaged to Roger (Conor O’Donnell). The storyline is a change in pace for Megan’s character, who is often known to prioritise her daughter and her work.

By the end of the episode, Roger joined Nancy and the other members of Nonnatus House around the dinner table on Christmas Day.

In an interview with The Sun, Cusack recently spoke out about her future on Call the Midwife.

She appeare to deny claims her character was departing the show, stating: “Just because she’s fallen in love, she’s not leaving us just yet.”

“She’s got lots going on,” cusack added. “You know, a job offer, an engagement, an overbearing mother-in-law to be.”

Cusack expressed excitement at her character’s new storyline, telling the outlet: “It was lovely. I never thought that Nancy would have a romance.”

Call the Midwife airs weekly on BBC and BBC iPlayer