Hallmark star Brennan Elliott’s wife Camilla Row dies after cancer battle

Hallmark star Brennan Elliot announced the death of his wife, Camilla Row, in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actor said his wife of 14 years had died of stage four gastric cancer on March 22 at 5:28 a.m.

“There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her over the last 8 years she suffered immeasurably trying to survive,” he wrote alongside a picture of Row on the beach.

“Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies,” Elliot continued.

Since they tied the knot in 2011, Elliot and Row, a clinical psychologist, welcomed two children — Liam, 12, and Luna, 10.

The Crossword Mysteries star assured his followers, friends, and family that Row is finally “at peace” now and no longer in pain.

“You are free! Heaven is a far better place with you in it, my love,” he said, speaking to his wife. “THANK YOU for being the best wife, mother, and friend I’ve ever known.

“What you did for the #gastriccancer community was immeasurable, but what you did for me as a man will last forever,” Elliot continued. “For any of you who met or knew her your life was blessed because of her presence. I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby! I know u r dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer.

“When the lord calls me and it’s my time I will c u in heaven and we will start dancing again.!! I will always be your hot mess! Missing you on this plane forever but will c u soon! THANKYOU Cami for being YOU!”

open image in gallery Elliott announced his wife’s death on Instagram ( Getty )

Elliot has been vocal about Row’s health in the past. In 2022, he took to his Instagram to share that his partner had “several bouts with cancer” in tandem with her most recent diagnosis: stage four gastric cancer.

Speaking with Today, Row explained that her diagnosis came after she’d undergone severe heartburn and thought she was going to have a heart attack.

“I was actually crying. I’m like, ‘This hurts so bad, please don’t send me home,’” she remembered in the February 2024 interview.

After getting an endoscopy, the doctors discovered that she had stomach cancer.

“The first question I asked was: You can get cancer of the stomach? I knew nothing about it,” she said, noting that she had to later get her stomach removed.