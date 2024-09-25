Bob Mortimer reveals health issue that affected new series of Gone Fishing

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Bob Mortimer has shared an update on his health, revealing he “wasn’t very well” while filming the new series of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The 65-year-old comedian, who had major heart surgery in 2015, was forced to use a wheelchair while shooting the seventh series of the BBC series amid a health crisis that left him unable to walk.

Mortimer first opened up about his ongoing medical issues in September 2022, revealing that he had shingles, a skin infection that causes a painful rash and is caused by the varicella-zoster virus – the same virus that causes chickenpox.

The TV star hospitalised and had to be replaced for an episode of the lifestyle series, with Mortimer choosing his friend Lee Mack to join his co-star Paul Whitehouse – a decision that divided viewers who complained about the lack of chemistry between the pair.

However, the shingles, which Mortimer contracted in his muscles, lasted for six months, led to a “very challenging” filming experience.

“I wasn’t very well and it made it a bit of a struggle but, as always, Paul looked after me and pulled me through,” Mortimer said while discussing the new series, which continues on Sunday (29 September).

He told The Mirror: “For half of the season, I couldn’t walk so it was very challenging at times. When we were in Trent, I was being taken from a wheelchair to the top of the bank. You never see that but you never see me on my feet either.

“I just tried to get some muscle back, or get some to grow a bit stronger.”

However, in news that will reassure fans, Mortimer said: “I’m 80 per cent back and, by the end of the series, I was reasonably sprightly.”

Mortimer said the new series begins with “the greatest Gone Fishing episodes that have ever been made”.

open image in gallery Bob Mortimer had to use a wheelchair in new episode of ‘Gone Fishing’ ( BBC )

Reflecting on why this is, Mortimer said: “Paul and I are just getting better and better at it, which sounds boastful. I think we know what the show is now and what people like. I love this series.”

In 2015, the TV star had a triple heart bypass operation after he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

Gone Fishing was born when Whitehouse, who Mortimer had known for 30 years, invited his longtime friend fishing to get him out of the house after the surgery.