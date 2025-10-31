Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 2 DJ Bob Harris has been supported by his colleagues, including Zoe Ball and Dermot O’Leary, after he shared an update his ongoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The 79-year-old presenter said in a social media post this week that he was feeling “very low” due to the side effects of his treatment. He has lived with the condition since 2007.

“I am so grateful for my cancer treatment but there are times when the side effects are really tough,” he wrote alongside a selfie.

“Feeling very low tonight. Tomorrow I go again…”

Harris was met with support from his BBC Radio 2 colleagues, including Zoe Ball, who said: “Darling chap. Sorry to hear today hasn't been so good. all the love to you. You're very brave and loved xxxx.”

Presenter Paddy McGuinness wrote: “I need you up and at um Bob! You’re the Governor!!!”

Dermot O'Leary said: “You're the best champ! X.”

Sara Cox added: “Bob I’m sending you an inappropriately long hug xxxxx.”

Musician Annie Lennox said: “Much love to you Bob… from Annie” while comedian Harry Hill said: “We need u Bob!!”

Harris, known as “Whispering Bob” to his fans, said in 2023 that he counts “every day as a blessing” as he receives routine top-up treatments for the disease.

open image in gallery Bob Harris told his followers he was ‘feeling low’ due to side effects of his treatment for prostate cancer ( Instagram via @whisperingbob )

“I occasionally have to go through moments of intensive top-up treatments, and I have to take some pretty hefty daily medication to keep my cancer under control, the difficult side effects of which can often bring my emotions far too close to the surface!”

“But my cancer was detected early and I count every day as a blessing,” he said.

He added: “My massive advice to any male over 50 reading this is GET YOURSELF CHECKED if you haven’t already. The blood test only takes seconds and it could save your life!”

Harris, who co-founded Time Out magazine in 1968, joined the BBC in 1970, and has had various roles across its radio channels in the past 50 years.

He was the host of the award-winning BBC TV music show Old Grey Whistle Test throughout the Seventies, where he would interview musicians including John Lennon, Elton John, and David Bowie.

In 2019, Harris took a break from presenting after rupturing his aorta – the main artery in the body – while out walking. He underwent emergency surgery, which he said he was “lucky to survive”.

He said at the time: “Ten days ago, while out walking, I suffered a tear to my aorta known as an aortic dissection.

“The aorta is basically the M1 of the body and any damage is regarded as extremely serious.”

“For the past few years, I have been walking an average of five miles a day and I am convinced that the level of fitness I have achieved during that time helped save my life,” he said.

He added: “It was an incredibly scary moment and I am massively indebted to the ambulance crew who attended so promptly, the intensive care team and the consultants at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, and to my wife Trudie and my wonderful family who have rallied round me with huge love and support.

“I am not exactly sure when I will be on air again but I am on the road to recovery now and will be back playing music for you on Radio 2 as soon as possible.”

Harris currently presents The Country Show and Sounds of the 70s.