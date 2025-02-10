Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Lively was not present at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday as her best friend Taylor Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lively attended last year’s championship game with Swift and Ice Spice and has attended a number of other Chiefs games with the pop megastar.

Ice Spice returned to join Swift at this year’s game but Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were notable absentees amid the former’s ongoing legal drama with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Last December, Lively filed a bombshell complaint against Baldoni — who also directed the movie — alleging sexual harassment.

In the filing, her lawyers claimed that Baldoni's PR team hired Wallace to assist in an alleged smear campaign against Lively. It was claimed he "weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums."

In January, Baldoni launched a $400 million counter-suit against Lively and Reynolds, alleging that the couple have sought to destroy his reputation.

open image in gallery Lively was present alongside Swift and Ice Spice at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas ( Getty Images )

In a statement to The Independent regarding the lawsuit, Lively’s legal team said: “Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms Lively ‘into oblivion’ for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation.

“This is not just a publicity stunt—it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court.”

Earlier this week, a New York judge threatened to move up Lively and Baldoni’s March 2026 trial date if their lawyers continued their war of words in the press.

Judge Lewis Liman said both sides have “given the public plenty to feast upon.”

open image in gallery Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in ‘It Ends With Us’ ( CTMG, Inc./Nicole Rivelli. All Rights Reserved )

Swift’s attendance has been highly anticipated, and she has been spotted several times in New Orleans ahead of Sunday’s game.

She arrived in the Big Easy in time to join Kelce on a double date with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, on the players’ night off Friday.

On the eve of the big game, Swift was spotted with musicians Danielle and Alana Haim at Gianna Restaurant.

Follow live updates from Super Bowl 2025 here.