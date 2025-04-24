Black Mirror season seven episode includes hidden QR code. Here’s where it leads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix’s hit sci-fi anthology Black Mirror is known for its experimental twists, and its new seventh season included a particularly intriguing one: a hidden QR code.

In the fourth episode titled “Plaything,” Scottish actor and director Peter Capaldi stars as an old-man loner, Cameron, who becomes obsessed with an atypical Nineties video game. The game, created by Colin Ritman (Will Poulter), requires him to take care of an ever-growing population of digital creatures called Thronglets. His preoccupation with the game, however, leads to a grisly murder.

During the episode’s end credits, a mysterious QR code appears. If viewers scan it, they will be taken to the App Store to download the app Black Mirror: Thronglets, a real-life version of the episode’s video game.

Described in the App Store as a “retro pet simulation,” the app currently holds a 4.5 rating with over 200 reviews.

“Hatch and evolve hundreds of cute creatures: Thronglets! Feed, bathe and entertain them to watch them multiply. One becomes two, two becomes four, and so on. Soon there will be so many you’ll call them a throng,” reads the description.

“As Thronglets evolve, so does the simulation, unlocking new tools, abilities, items and buildings — and much, much more. You may be surprised by your Thronglets. Evolve Thronglets at your own risk.”

open image in gallery Peter Capaldi as gaming loner Cameron in 'Black Mirror' season seven ( Nick Wall/Netflix )

The mobile game is part of Netflix’s video game service, so fans will be required to sign in to the streaming service to play.

But the app isn’t the only experimental element featured in Black Mirror’s latest season.

Audiences have also discovered that the series released two different versions of the second episode, “Bête Noire,” at random.

open image in gallery Ben Ashenden as Nick and Sienna Kelly as Maria in ‘Black Mirror’ season seven ( Parisa Tag/Netflix )

The installment sees Maria (Siena Kelly), a confectioner whose career is threatened when an old classmate, Verity (Rosy McEwen), is hired by her company. Verity seems all but normal at first before things take an eerie turn when Maria begins to notice that facts she used to be certain of appear to change at Verity’s press of a button.

Early on in the episode, Maria gets into an argument with her coworkers about the name of an old chicken joint, and whether it was Bernie’s or Barnie’s. Viewers had been given a glimpse at a hat with the eatery’s correct spelling beforehand, but by the time Maria gets home to check, the name has seemingly changed.

Fans have since compared the two different variations of the episode and found that one shows Barnie’s as the correct name, while the other shows Bernie’s as the correct name.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker recently weighed in on the puzzling conundrum in a cryptic video message shared on Netflix UK & Ireland’s social media accounts.

“Depending on which version of the episode you saw, you might have a different take on it,” Brooker said as he holds a Barnie’s cap. “Did we change anything? Well, I couldn’t possibly comment. You’re going to have to go back and watch it again for yourselves, and argue about it.”

Black Mirror season seven is out now on Netflix.