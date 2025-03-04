Jump to content
Bill Dare death: Spitting Image star dies after overseas accident

‘Legendary’ producer was responsible for eight seasons of the satirical puppet show ‘Spitting Image’

Ellie Muir
Tuesday 04 March 2025 03:46 EST
TV writer and producer has been remembered as a ‘legend’ with comedy instincts that were ‘second to none’
TV producer and comedy writer Bill Dare has died after an accident abroad, his agent has said in a statement.

Dare was responsible for eight seasons of the satirical puppet show Spitting Image and created Dead Ringers, a comedy impressions show first broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

His agent has announced that he died at the weekend. No further details have been given about the accident.

JFL Agency said: “We are shocked and greatly saddened to have to announce the death of our brilliant client Bill Dare, who died at the weekend following an accident overseas.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Lucy, daughter Rebecca, and with all of Bill’s family and friends who will be devastated by his loss.

“Bill was a truly legendary producer and writer, and his comedy instincts were second to none.”

Tributes

More to follow...

