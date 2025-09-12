Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and musician Bill Bailey has shared a heartfelt wish that his late mother could have been present to witness his upcoming BBC Proms debut.

The 60-year-old is scheduled to perform Leroy Anderson’s The Typewriter at Saturday’s Last Night Of The Proms, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he will play the vintage office equipment as a musical instrument.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the comedian said: "I just wish my mum was around for her to see it, I think that would be just a wonderful moment to see those early times when she inspired me to listen to music, and then there I am at the Proms.

"I think that would be a wonderful full circle, but my dad is still around, my dad, bless him, he’s 93, he’s coming to the show, so I’m looking forward to that."

The Bath-born star, renowned for seamlessly incorporating music into his comedy, previously recorded the BBC special Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide To The Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall.

His mother’s early encouragement to listen to records and learn instruments left a "very deep impression on me," he explained, citing her love of music and its ability to "transport us to somewhere else."

He told PA: “I’ve been watching the Proms now for, wow, for many, many years. And I remember the last night is – was – always a bit of a ritual in our house, we’d all watch it together, and I’ve been lucky enough to go to a few proms over the years.

“And there’s a really quite an unique atmosphere, I think, unlike anything else I’ve ever been to, because it feels like this is more about what music should be.

“I think it’s very inclusive, it’s got a feeling that it’s for everyone, people kind of make almost like a pilgrimage to it, you see people sitting outside wanting to get in.

“There’s a sense of celebration, of fun, of like this is a sort of British institution really, and it feels like quite an honour to be part of it.”

Bailey will be joined by Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and rising West End star Sam Oladeinde at the Proms’ final night, with the trio marking the 50th anniversary of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

open image in gallery Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse won the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 ( PA )

The comedian added: “It’s very exciting, and I realised yesterday it was all very real.

“Suddenly, when I went to Maida Vale studios to rehearse with the orchestra, and I suddenly realised, ‘oh yes, this is happening’, because up to now it’s been sort of this abstract thing, which has been just something in the future, oh yes, I’m doing the Proms.

“And then, suddenly, I’m in the Maida Vale studios with a full orchestra with the typewriter, and this is it, you know, got to get it right.

“So, I’m a little bit nervous, but also very excited, and I had a fantastic rehearsal yesterday with the orchestra, so that’s given me a great deal of confidence.”

Live coverage of the Last Night Of The Proms will begin on Saturday at 7pm on BBC Radio 3, while the TV broadcast will be live on BBC iPlayer and in two parts, part one on BBC Two from 6.55pm, and the finale on BBC One at 9pm.