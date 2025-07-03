Big Brother star ‘left for dead’ after being ‘knocked out’ in car accident
Reality star, who appeared on Channel 4 series in 2007, said she is ‘lucky to be alive’
Big Brother star Charley Uchea has been rushed to hospital after she was “left for dead” in a car accident.
Uchea, who appeared on the reality show’s eighth series in 2007, said she was “lucky to be alive” after a collision with a truck left her “knocked out” on the side of the road.
In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the reality star, 40, could be seen wearing a neck brace with visible cuts on her face. She told her followers that she was struggling to use her arms and legs as a result of the incident.
Uchea shared a photo of her smashed car alongside the caption: “Look at the damage this truck did just by hitting me then leaves me [for] dead on the side of the road.”
Uchea said she was “lucky to be alive” after the accident, which has left her in “agony”.
The TV personality went on to share that she had been forced to cancel a holiday to Hawaii that she had booked to celebrate her 41st birthday, which occurred on 30 June.
“To think we was flying to Hawaii for my bday and now I’m bed bound ‘cause I can’t walk or anything,” Uchea wrote, adding: “Just in agony. Yes, I’m lucky to be alive but this pain feels like I’m dying.”
She shared an additional video in which a nurse could be seen brushing her hair, writing: “Bless my nurse brushing my hair out. I can’t really use my arms atm. I’m so weak.”
However, she told her fans she would be “home soon”.
Uchea appeared on Big Brother in the year that Brian Belo was voted winner. Despite her frequent rows with fellow housemate Chanelle Hayes, Uchea made it to week eight of the competition before she was eliminated.
The eviction, however, turned out to be a stunt and when Uchea left the house, she was greeted with complete silence by the assembled crowd.
In a surprising twist, host Davina McCall gave Uchea the opportunity to re-enter the house after her interview during which she was shown which of her housemates had nominated her for eviction.
When Big Brother was rebooted by ITV in 2023, Uchea branded it “a load of s***”.
“Please stop asking me if I’ve watched Big Brother. The answer is no,” she told her 251,000 followers. “Yes, I had a great experience from it and done well but I don’t watch it, simple.”
