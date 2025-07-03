Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Big Brother star Charley Uchea has been rushed to hospital after she was “left for dead” in a car accident.

Uchea, who appeared on the reality show’s eighth series in 2007, said she was “lucky to be alive” after a collision with a truck left her “knocked out” on the side of the road.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the reality star, 40, could be seen wearing a neck brace with visible cuts on her face. She told her followers that she was struggling to use her arms and legs as a result of the incident.

Uchea shared a photo of her smashed car alongside the caption: “Look at the damage this truck did just by hitting me then leaves me [for] dead on the side of the road.”

Uchea said she was “lucky to be alive” after the accident, which has left her in “agony”.

The TV personality went on to share that she had been forced to cancel a holiday to Hawaii that she had booked to celebrate her 41st birthday, which occurred on 30 June.

“To think we was flying to Hawaii for my bday and now I’m bed bound ‘cause I can’t walk or anything,” Uchea wrote, adding: “Just in agony. Yes, I’m lucky to be alive but this pain feels like I’m dying.”

open image in gallery ‘Big Brother’ star Charley Uchea ‘left for dead’ after car crash ( Instagram )

She shared an additional video in which a nurse could be seen brushing her hair, writing: “Bless my nurse brushing my hair out. I can’t really use my arms atm. I’m so weak.”

However, she told her fans she would be “home soon”.

Uchea appeared on Big Brother in the year that Brian Belo was voted winner. Despite her frequent rows with fellow housemate Chanelle Hayes, Uchea made it to week eight of the competition before she was eliminated.

The eviction, however, turned out to be a stunt and when Uchea left the house, she was greeted with complete silence by the assembled crowd.

open image in gallery Charley Uchea appeared on ‘Big Brother’ in 2007 ( David Fisher/Shutterstock )

In a surprising twist, host Davina McCall gave Uchea the opportunity to re-enter the house after her interview during which she was shown which of her housemates had nominated her for eviction.

When Big Brother was rebooted by ITV in 2023, Uchea branded it “a load of s***”.

“Please stop asking me if I’ve watched Big Brother. The answer is no,” she told her 251,000 followers. “Yes, I had a great experience from it and done well but I don’t watch it, simple.”