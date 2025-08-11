Blue Peter pioneer dies, aged 92

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pioneering TV producer who turned Blue Peter into a national institution has died at the age of 92, the BBC has confirmed.

Biddy Baxter’s visionary leadership cemented the children's programme as a cornerstone of British broadcasting, fostering deep engagement with its young audience.

Born Joan Maureen Baxter in Leicester, she began her career at the BBC in 1955 as a radio studio manager, following her studies at St Mary’s College, Durham University.

After producing Schools Junior English programmes and Listen With Mother, she transitioned to television.

Taking over as editor of Blue Peter in 1965, Baxter introduced groundbreaking viewer engagement initiatives.

These included the famous Blue Peter badge and the widely recognised national appeals, actively encouraging children to send in letters, pictures, and programme ideas and making them integral to the show.

Biddy Baxter at the Bafta Children’s Awards ( PA Archive )

Baxter served as editor for more than two decades, winning two Bafta awards and receiving 12 nominations.

She departed the show in 1988 as her husband John Hosier, who previously worked as a BBC Schools music producer, had accepted a job offer in Hong Kong.

As a farewell, Baxter was awarded the programme’s highest honour: A gold Blue Peter Badge.

“I didn’t want to do anything other than Blue Peter,” she told The Guardian in 2013.

“I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything.

“It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else.

“It was a terrific time to be in television.”

Upon her return to the UK in 1993, Baxter continued to act as a consultant to BBC directors-general John Birt and Sir Michael Checkland.

In 2008, to mark Blue Peter’s half-century anniversary, she released a book entitled Dear Blue Peter...: The Best of 50 Years of Letters to Britain’s Favourite Children Programme.

She received the special award at the Bafta Children’s Awards in 2013.