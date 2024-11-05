Ben Shephard drops Cat Deeley during risky dance move on This Morning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ben Shephard attempted a risky stunt on his co-host Cat Deeley on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, and it backfired spectacularly.

The duo replaced Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield earlier this year after the departure of the veteran presenters.

Deeley and Shephard have taken well to their new employment, and have shared a number of intimate moments including Shephard presenting his co-host with a personalised poem that left her in tears.

During the live 5 November episode, the pair attempted to recreate a dance lift that has gone viral on social media.

The Dancing With The Stars leg lift has seen social media users imitate US sportsman Danny Amendola and his partner and professional dancer Witney Carson on the latest season of the popular US dancing contest.

Shephard performed the complicated manoeuvre on Deely as he lifted her from the ground by holding on to her ankle.

Deeley fell dramatically as Shephard appeared concerned, asking: “Do you need medical assistance?”

They then showed behind-the-scenes footage of them practising for the dance, but Deeley was overcome by laughter as Shephard struggled to pick her up off the floor.

open image in gallery Shephard dropped Deeley on Tuesday’s episode (5 November) ( ITV/This Morning )

Last week, the former CD:UK presenter was comforted by Shephard as she struggled to hold back tears on her birthday.

The presenter, who rose to fame in the Nineties and Noughties for presenting SMTV Live alongside Ant and Dec, was given a caterpillar cake with her face on it by her co-host Shephard to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Deeley was left emotional after Shephard revealed that renowned British poet Pam Ayres had composed a personalised poem to celebrate the occasion. She explained that she had been woken up at 5:30am to be presented with birthday cards by her family.

open image in gallery Pair performed the risky dance move live on the show ( ITV/This Morning )

The TV presenters took over from ex-hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby who left the programme in 2023 after 14 years. Schofield resigned after admitting to having a relationship with a teenage crew member who had started working at the show when he was aged 15. Schofield admitted the affair was “unwise, but not illegal”.

Meanwhile, Willoughby left shortly after and has remained away from the public eye following a thwarted kidnap, murder and rape plot.