Ben Rathbun of 90 Day Fiancé fame has died, his family has revealed. He was 55 years old.

Rathbun was surrounded by family at home in Greencastle, Indiana when he died Monday, TMZ reported.

He had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer at the end of 2024, according to the outlet. Rathbun starred on season 5 of the hit TLC show, which follows individuals who have obtained K-1 visas to travel to the U.S. to marry their partners.

Rathbun appeared with then-girlfriend Mahogany Roca — 30 years Rathbun’s junior — on season 5 of the TLC reality show 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which aired in 2021.

At the time, Rathbun was a divorced father of four when he met Roca online. His friends and family were concerned he was being catfished, as Roca was from Peru and wouldn’t video chat with him. But the couple eventually met in Peru and got married in 2023.

“Our civil ceremony was just brilliant, I could not believe how beautiful it was,” Rathbun said during a February 2024 episode of the spinoff show 90 Day Diaries, In Touch reported. “But we are still planning on having a religious ceremony.”

Rathbun said at the time he and Roca were working to “build trust” with one another.

“We’re just going through a really difficult transition. I’ve gone about six months without a really good job and bills have been piling up, of course,” he said. “Things are extremely tight now and I’m doing everything I can right now to pay all the bills and for my next trip to Peru.”

