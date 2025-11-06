Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Big Brother star Ben Duncan, who attended St Andrews university with Prince William and Kate Middleton, has died after falling from the roof of a luxury hotel in London.

Duncan, 45, fell from the five-star Trafalgar St James hotel on Thursday evening.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told the Daily Mail: “Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at [11.02pm] on Thursday, 30 October.

“The man sadly fell from [a] height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The statement added: “His death is unexpected but non-suspicious.”

Duncan appeared on the eleventh series of Big Brother in 2010, which was won by Josie Gibson.

open image in gallery Ben Duncan with Big Brother host Davina McCall in 2010 ( Getty Images )

In a tribute posted on Instagram Stories, the This Morning host labelled Duncan “one of the unique, hilariously funny, dry-witted guys I know”.

She added: “My heart goes out to Ben and his family. I love you Ben.”

Another friend wrote on Instagram: “Truly shocked and saddened to hear of Ben Duncan’s passing. Always a gentleman and with so many funny stories. He will be sadly missed.”

open image in gallery Big Brother contestant Ben Duncan on the red carpet in 2010 ( Getty Images )

Broadcaster Mike Hollingsworth wrote on Facebook: “My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

“He lived life as Peter Pan – the boy who never grew up. He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style. The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji.”

“He was a colourful character and though we most definitely didn't always share the same views, he most certainly added joviality and jollity wherever he went,” another friend said in a tribute.

After his Big Brother stint, Duncan appeared on a handful of other shows including Celebrity Coach Trip and Come Dine With Me.

Prior to making his TV debut, Duncan attended the University of St Andrews, where his fellow students included Prince William and Kate Middleton, future Princess of Wales.

He claimed in 2010: “Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place. We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it.”

Duncan also recalled attending the fashion show where Kate is said to have first caught William’s eye as she walked down the catwalk.

“It was the end of their first year,” he said. “I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls. She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks.

“She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again – the whole history of the monarchy had been altered.”