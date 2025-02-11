Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belle Gibson gained fortune and millions of social media fans by duping followers into thinking she had managed a terminal cancer diagnosis through nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

The then–21–year–old Australian influencer’s shocking fraud story has now been dramatised in Apple Cider Vinegar, a new six-part series released on Netflix, released on Thursday (6 February).

In the series, viewers learn how Gibson tricked the world into believing she’d cured her terminal brain cancer through diet and alternative therapies.

Gibson claimed she had been given six weeks to live when doctors found a malignant brain tumour in 2009. She said chemotherapy treatment made her sick and she turned to alternative therapies.

The influencer launched The Whole Pantry app in 2013, and published a book with Penguin of the same name, off the back of her claim she had cured her cancer with a gluten and sugar free diet and a wellness lifestyle. The app was downloaded 200,000 times within its first month.

She also claimed she had heart surgery multiple times, briefly died on the operating table and had a stroke. She later told followers her cancer had spread to her blood, spleen, uterus and liver.

Back in April, one of Gibson’s closest friends, Chanelle McAuliffe, claimed in an interview with ITV she grew suspicious of Belle’s illness when she had “a seizure which she then recovered from very quickly when someone suggested calling an ambulance”.

open image in gallery Belle Gibson duped millions of people into thinking she managed terminal cancer with a healthy lifestyle ( 60 minutes/ 9 News )

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Richard Guillatt, whose wife had been diagnosed with cancer, started ringing experts to discuss Gibson’s illness claims and noticed something was amiss.

“I realised, if it’s a scam, it’s a really big scam,” he told ITV “She had hundreds of thousands of followers all around the world.”

When Guillatt met Gibson for an interview, she claimed her doctor had diagnosed her with brain cancer and then vanished. She told Guillatt she was realising maybe she didn’t have cancer at all.

In a recording of the meeting shared with the channel Guillatt said: “Christ almighty, Belle, you’re kidding, you actually don’t have cancer? This was just the last thing I expected…Belle Gibson just recanted on the record. She’s basically saying she can’t back up her cancer claims.”

Gibson grew up in Launceston, Tasmania and moved to Manly, Queensland for school. She later relocated to Perth in Western Australia and Melbourne in 2009. A year later, she became a mother at age 18.

In 2013, Gibson launched The Whole Pantry app. Three years later, she was under investigation by Consumer Affairs Victoria for “misleading and deceptive conduct” over claims she’d donated proceeds to charity. The influencer was fined $410,000 (Aus) (£214,000) in September 2017.

open image in gallery Belle Gibson claimed to have embarked on ‘a quest to heal herself naturally’ ( BBC/Minnow Films/Brent Parker Jones )

Following the fine, Gibson claimed she was $170,000 (Aus) (£88,200) in debt and had $5,000 (Aus) (£2,600) to her name. In 2020 and 2021, the Sheriff’s Office of Victoria raided Gibson’s home to recoup unpaid fines, which due to interest are now over half a million dollars.

After the house raid, a video emerged in which Gibson claimed she was living with an Ethiopian community in Melbourne, which the president of the Australian Oromo Community Association in Victoria, Tarekegn Chimdia, later disputed.

“It was concerning when someone is using the community’s name who is not a member of that community,” he told Daily Mail Australia. ‘She is not involved in any fundraising for us. I have not seen her since that happened.

Gibson is believed to still be living in the Melbourne area. She has remained off of all social media platforms.

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ is out now on Netflix