Bella Ramsey feels ‘remorse’ for ‘humiliating’ Game of Thrones co-star

Kit Harington has opened up about being deservedly “humiliated” by Bella Ramsey while filming Game of Thrones.

Ramsey, who currently stars in HBO video game adaptationThe Last of Us, appeared in the fantasy series when they were just 11, playing Lyanna Mormont, a character whose confidence belied her years.

In the show, Lyanna shared the majority of scenes with the heroic Jon Snow, played by Harington – and now, Harington has revealed how his “arrogance” on set led to a rather humbling moment, thanks to Ramsey.

The actor admitted that he initially thought it would be easy to act “opposite some child”, but swiftly discovered Ramsey had “a confidence and clarity that was quite unusual for a young actor”.

Harington revealed that Ramsey, who is now 21, mouthed his lines to him when it became clear he couldn’t remember them.

“I do remember you helping me out, and it being quite humiliating,” he said in a joint chat with Ramsey for Interview, adding: “Yeah, thanks for that.”

Ramsey said they had “remorse” for their actions, stating: “Now, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how awful.’

“But at the time, it came from a very innocent place of being like, ‘Kit’s struggling with his line, and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him.’”

open image in gallery Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in ‘Game of Thrones; ( HBO )

When Ramsey acknowledged that he must have found it “annoying”, Harington disagreed – and said it made him want to improve.

“It wasn’t at all. If anything I was like, ‘Oh God, I’ve got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I’m just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen.’”

He said he had “got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness”.

Harington previously opened up about how the violent and intense “nature” of Game of Thrones “directly” led to a breakdown.

open image in gallery Kit Harington was left ‘humiliated’ by Bella Ramsey on ‘Game of Thrones’ ( HBO )

“I went through some mental health difficulties afterThrones, and during the end ofThrones, to be honest,” the actor told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in 2021.

“I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years.”

Harington, who stars in Industry, entered a wellness facility around the time the show finished filming in May 2019 and took a break from acting.