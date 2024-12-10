Netflix fans make same point about new Bear Grylls show where he hunts celebrities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new Netflix reality TV show where British adventurer Bear Grylls ‘hunts’ celebrities has sparked a baffled response from potential viewers.

Celebrity Bear Hunt, which will air on 5 February on the streaming service, will be presented by Holly Willoughby. The show will revolve around 12 celebrities surviving in the Costa Rican jungle, while Grylls hunts them down like the Predator.

The Sun reports that the leaked line-up for the show will be TV host Steph McGovern, The Inbetweeners’ Joe Thomas, Spice Girls’ singer Mel B, tennis player Boris Becker, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, model Leomie Anderson, rugby player Danny Cipriani, actor Kola Bokinni, The Saturdays’ Una Healy, rapper Big Zu, model Lottie Moss and interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Once the celebrities have been caught by Grylls, they will be eliminated from the competition. At the time of writing, it’s not been confirmed what the grand prize will be for the winner.

Although information about how the show will work appears to have been kept under wraps, Yahoo reports that the celebrities will stay in a fully kitted-out basecamp and were warned about dangerous snakes, spiders and bats.

Due to the show’s unique concept, it has inspired a host of reactions online, with sitcom character Alan Patridge, reciting his ideas for outlandish TV programmes into his dictaphone being a popular choice.

“Did Alan Partridge come up with that?” asked one person.

Another person, imitating Partridge said: “Idea for a series: 12 celebrities are hunted in the Costa Rican jungle by Bear Grylls to see who can survive. Holly Willoughby to host it on Netflix.”

Making a similar joke, a third person wrote: “Celebrity Bear Hunt where Bear Grylls plays hide and seek with celebrities. Hosted by Holly Willoughby.”

Celebrity Bear Hunt ( Netflix )

The show will mark Willoughby’s first foray into the streaming world, having recently made her comeback on the rebooted ITV show You Bet.

The presenter, 43, announced her decision to leave ITV’s This Morning after 14 years last October after news emerged of a kidnap plot against her by security guard Gavin Plumb, who has since been handed three life sentences for plotting to abduct, rape and murder the star.