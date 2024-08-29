BBC ‘let down’ by Huw Edwards and Jermaine Jenas scandal, says director general

Support truly

BBC’s director general Tim Davie has said the corporation was “let down” by a series of scandals involving Huw Edwards, Jermaine Jenas and the ongoing Strictly Come Dancing saga.

The company, which is funded by taxpayers and must remain impartial due to this agreement, has been under heightened scrutiny following multiple allegations against high-profile staff.

Disgraced broadcaster Huw Edwards recently pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, leaving a four-decade long career in ruins.

Match of the Day host Jermaine Jenas was axed after complaints of “unsolicited messages”, and Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice were dropped from family-friendly dance competition Strictly Come Dancing after a series of troublesome accusations by celebrities about their behaviour during training sessions. Both Di Prima and Pernice have denied any wrongdoing.

“The shocking news about Huw Edwards, and other stories concerning some of our high-profile shows, have put the BBC in the spotlight,” Davie said in an email to staff at the company.

“It can be challenging for us all when the BBC becomes the headline. We work for this wonderful organisation because we care about what it stands for and the role it plays in society.

“I know we have all felt let down and worried about the impact on the BBC.

“However, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know there will be lessons we can learn to ensure we have the strongest possible workplace culture.”

Jenas, who was married at the time of the messages sent to two female staff members at the company, apologised for sending them but insisted the communications were “between two consenting adults” and that his behaviour was not illegal.

Meanwhile, Edwards has been asked to return the £200,000 salary he was paid between his arrest and guilty plea for which he awaits sentence.

Di Prima and Pernice have been subject to an investigation, the results of which are expected any day now.

In July, Davie had confessed he was “disappointed” by allegations surrounding Strictly, adding that he was “very sorry that anyone has had an experience that hasn’t been wholly positive”.

“That’s something we do need to reflect on and I’m sorry about that,” he added, according to the BBC.

“There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address.”