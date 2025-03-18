BBC cancels one of its longest-running dramas after 23 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has cancelled one of its longest-running shows after 23 years, prompting an outcry from viewers.

On Tuesday (18 March), it was announced that the corporation was axing the soap River City, which is a homegrown Scottish production that airs on BBC One Scotland.

The series, which launched in September 2002, follows local residents of the fictional district of Shieldinch in the West End of Glasgow and has been viewed as a show that effectively provides Scottish actors and crew with jobs in the TV industry. Over the years, cast members have included Barbara Rafferty, Joyce Falconer and Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

After an initially lukewarm reception, the series, created by Stephen Greenhorn, rose through the ranks to generate a loyal fanbase – and in 2023, it won Best Drama at the Royal Television Society Scotland awards.

BBC Scotland Director Hayley Valentine. called the show “a wonderful adventure”, stating: “Of course we’ll all be sad to see it go”.

She continued: “The team have done a brilliant job and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year. But as viewing patterns change and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland showcasing storytelling across the UK.”

Deadline reports that the cancellation has angered many, with Equity General Secretary Paul Fleming branding the “short-sighted” decision as “devastating” for Scottish talent.

“There is simply no equivalent to a regular soap for getting your foot in the door of this notoriously cutthroat industry, especially for the many aspiring actors from working class backgrounds,” he said. “The regular opportunities and wages simply do not exist in other show formats.”

On X/Twitter, The Writer's Guild echoed this sentiment, calling it “a huge blow to our members who write for River City, to loyal audiences, and another serious erosion of continuing drama”.

‘River City’ has been scrapped by the BBC ( BBC )

TV broadcaster Siobhan Synnot added: “It seems a pity to axe River City, a show about and by Scots, which has given many writers, directors, actors, and craft their start in drama.”

The show’s official X/Twitter account apologised for “the sad news”, revealing River City would draw to a close in September 2026 – exactly 24 years after it began.