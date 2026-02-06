BBC Radio star Phil Taylor dies 18 months after retirement, aged 62

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio star Phil Taylor has died, aged 62, just 18 months after his retirement.

Taylor was a fixture on Radio Jersey for 35 years before stepping down in August 2024.

News of his death was announced by the station’s executive producer Matthew Price, who said: “Phil considered it a privilege to be allowed into someone's home via the radio, and it was that special connection with islanders which also brought a special audience warmth to Saturday morning for many many years where he enjoyed record audience figures.”

Taylor was also known for his Sunday show By Special Request, where he would play “the music that mattered to you”, whether it was “a classical track, a much-loved hymn, a country tune or a pop masterpiece”.

The broadcaster also hosted Royal Outside Broadcasts, Liberation Day and Election nights, as well as the Saturday Sports Show. Price, who worked with Taylor for 25 years, hailed him for his “wonderfully warm relationship with listeners”.

Reflecting on his retirement, Price said it was this “characteristic warmth and humility that shone through when he said goodbye and thanked his listeners for allowing him into their homes”.

Taylor told his listeners at the end of his final show: “It is a privilege that I never took for granted, ever. Until next we meet, wherever, whenever, please be kind, tolerant, understanding and accepting of each other. Thank you. Phil Taylor.”

open image in gallery ( Instagram )

Taylor first joined BBC Radio Jersey in 1991 and, over the years, he helped train rising talent.

Tributes have poured in for the DJ, with one former colleague of Taylor’s writing: “Very sad to hear of Phil’s passing, he was a joy to work with. Love to all.”

Another added: “So sad to hear this. Rest in peace Phil Taylor. A huge loss to listeners and everyone who knew him.”