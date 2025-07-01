Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 2’s morning schedule has been shaken up after Vernon Kay missed his slot due to being stuck on a broken down train.

Kay’s show normally begins at 9.30am on weekdays after the breakfast show, which meant that Sara Cox, who was already standing in for Scott Mills, extended the Breakfast Show for 30 minutes on Tuesday (1 July).

Gary Davies was then forced to step in at the last minute as it was confirmed that Kay wouldn’t make it into the London studio in time.

Davies told listeners: “I was supposed to be teeing off around now, but it's just going to have to wait.

He added that Kay was stuck on a Chiltern Railways train that had lost power. He said that the doors wouldn't open, and the air conditioning wasn’t working in temperatures of 30 degrees.

“He's not going nowhere. And he's still trying to get here. Will he make it or not? If you spot him let me know where he is.”

Gary then played a voice note from Vernon, who said: “Hi Gary, it's Vernon. I'm sat on a train, thanks very much for covering for me.”

He then asked his fellow passengers to say hello to the listeners, who all chimed, “Hello!!” before he added, “You’re a gentleman. Have a great show.”

open image in gallery Vernon Kay at the BBC Radio 2 studios ( PA )

Kay then said on his Instagram Stories: “The train isn’t training. Send deodorant and coffee!”

In a second post, he said: “Aircon is back on!!!”

open image in gallery Vernon Kay said his train had lost power and the aircon had stopped working ( Instagram/@vernonkay )

Davies revealed later in the show that a replacement train had arrived to collect Kay and his fellow stranded passengers, but that train had also broken down. Kay then sent in another voice note to say he was waiting for a new replacement at Wembley station, but wouldn’t arrive in time for the show.

In another radio shakeup, radio legend Ken Bruce announced he was going to be late to his weekday Greatest Hits UK show after his journey was delayed by the same train breaking down.

“My apologies. Thanks to yet another broken down train from @chilternrailway I will be late on the show @greatesthitsuk this morning,” he said. “Second time in a month. And yes I do leave plenty of time to get in!

He then thanked presenter Simon Ross for “holding the fort”.

Some radio listeners noticed that both presenters were experiencing train issues, with one person writing to Bruce on X/Twitter: “In a freak twist Vernon is probably on the same train...

Another person added: “Have you seen Vernon Kay, think he's on the same train & is late in too.”

Bruce hosts his Greatest Hits show on weekdays from 10am to 1pm, with his Pop Master quiz typically taking place at 10.30am.