BBC News presenter issues withering response to sexist criticism from viewer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC News presenter Nina Warhurst has shared a withering response to criticism from a viewer on social media.

Warhurst, 44, currently works as the lead presenter of BBC News at One, having previously served as business and consumer presenter on BBC Breakfast.

On Instagram, the TV host shared a comment directed at her on social media, which made reference to her age, her attire, and her accent.

"Just wondering if @NinaWarhurst has an opinion on what constitutes TOO short a skirt for a 44-year-old,” the original post read.

“Anyway, it's pleasing there's a very positive move towards ‘received’ pronunciation.”

Received Pronunciation, also known as RP or the Queen’s or King’s English, is the Southern British accent historically regarded as the “standard”. In the past, presenters on the BBC all spoke with RP accents, although evolving social sensibilities have rendered this approach outdated and largely condemned in recent years.

In an Instagram story, Warhurst shared the comment from the X/Twitter user, alongside her own response.

Nina Warhurst on 'BBC News at One' ( BBC )

“When you briefly check back in with Twitter/X… because surely it can't be the stream of uninvited feedback from men that you remember, and….. Oh hi there,” she wrote.

“(Translation: if you're gonna look like an old trout, it's more acceptable if you don't sound as Mancunian. Noted).”

Warhurst has appeared on News at One since April, departing her previous role at BBC Breakfast.

Announcing the change on social media at the time, the presenter shared a photo of herself at the start of her stint on Breakfast, writing: “I'll be hanging up the high-viz and hairnet for a wee while as I join the BBC’s News at One.

“The second photo was almost exactly seven (! ) years ago. I was heavily pregnant, very nervous, and unbelievably excited to be offered a few shifts on the national broadcast treasure that is @bbcbreakfast ... @stephlunch took time to show me the ropes and help me feel at home.”

BBC News at One airs at 1pm on BBC One, and has been a fixture of the channel since 1986.