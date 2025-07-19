Father and son ‘over the moon’ to win The Hit List’s £10k jackpot
It’s the first time in six years that a pair have won the BBC gameshow’s jackpot
A father and son duo have made history on the BBC One game show The Hit List, becoming the first contestants to scoop the full £10,000 jackpot.
Paul, 61, and his 26-year-old son Tom, both from Liverpool, achieved the unprecedented feat in the upcoming eighth series of the popular music quiz, which launches this Saturday.
The Hit List challenges contestants to identify songs and artists from short musical excerpts.
The endgame, where the top prize is won, adds a crucial time element: the £10,000 jackpot begins to decrease after just five seconds of music, incentivising quick answers.
Despite the pressure, the Liverpool pair correctly identified all 10 songs in the endgame within the five-second window, securing the entire sum on offer.
Their victory marks a significant moment for the show, as over 250 previous pairs have attempted to claim the top prize since its inception, but none have succeeded until now.
Tom, an events and marketing coordinator, said: “We’ve been watching The Hit List for years, this was our third time applying to be on the show, and it was third time lucky.
“We always knew that we’d go on together, as you need knowledge of music spanning all decades.
“The two teams we were competing with were incredible, I couldn’t believe when we got through to the final round, the adrenaline was immense and obviously over the moon with the result.”
The show, which began in 2019, is hosted by husband and wife presenting duo, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes.
Marvin said: “I was starting to believe that it couldn’t be done, but they came and proved us wrong, after seven years I’ve seen so many attempts.
“Tom and Paul were so in sync from the start I knew we were on to something special.”
Viewers can watch all available episodes of The Hit List on BBC iPlayer.
