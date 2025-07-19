Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father and son duo have made history on the BBC One game show The Hit List, becoming the first contestants to scoop the full £10,000 jackpot.

Paul, 61, and his 26-year-old son Tom, both from Liverpool, achieved the unprecedented feat in the upcoming eighth series of the popular music quiz, which launches this Saturday.

The Hit List challenges contestants to identify songs and artists from short musical excerpts.

The endgame, where the top prize is won, adds a crucial time element: the £10,000 jackpot begins to decrease after just five seconds of music, incentivising quick answers.

Despite the pressure, the Liverpool pair correctly identified all 10 songs in the endgame within the five-second window, securing the entire sum on offer.

Their victory marks a significant moment for the show, as over 250 previous pairs have attempted to claim the top prize since its inception, but none have succeeded until now.

open image in gallery The show, which began in 2019, is hosted by husband and wife presenting duo, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

Tom, an events and marketing coordinator, said: “We’ve been watching The Hit List for years, this was our third time applying to be on the show, and it was third time lucky.

“We always knew that we’d go on together, as you need knowledge of music spanning all decades.

“The two teams we were competing with were incredible, I couldn’t believe when we got through to the final round, the adrenaline was immense and obviously over the moon with the result.”

The show, which began in 2019, is hosted by husband and wife presenting duo, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes.

Marvin said: “I was starting to believe that it couldn’t be done, but they came and proved us wrong, after seven years I’ve seen so many attempts.

“Tom and Paul were so in sync from the start I knew we were on to something special.”

Viewers can watch all available episodes of The Hit List on BBC iPlayer.