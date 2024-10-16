BBC viewers brand decision to cancel flagship current affairs show a ‘grave mistake’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Viewers have been left furious at the BBC’s decision to scrap one of its flagship current affair programmes, HARDtalk.

The politics show, known for its challenging interviews with world leaders, is presented by veteran broadcaster Stephen Sackur and has spent nearly three decades on air.

On Tuesday (15 October) the BBC announced the decision to end the programme in March 2025, along with the loss of 100 news roles at the corporation.

The company has been facing increasing financial pressure and has projected its total deficit will increase to £492 million for the 2024/25 financial year.

Sackur, 60, hit out at the decision to axe HARDtalk, calling it “depressing news for the BBC and all those who believe in the importance of independent, rigorous deeply researched journalism.”

He continued, “At a time when disinformation and media manipulation are poisoning public discourse, HARDtalk is unique – a long-form interview show with only one mission, to hold to account those who all too often avoid accountability in their own countries.”

During his career, the presenter has interviewed Robert Mugabe, Hugo Chavez, Sergei Lavrov, Meles Zenawi, Lula, Nancy Pelosi, Recep Tayep Erdogan, Emmanuel Macron, Imran Khan, Olusegan Abasanjo, and many others.

Fellow broadcaster, Piers Morgan, commented on the decision saying: “What a shame. Always enjoyed HARDtalk and your masterful interrogations, even when it [was] once me on the receiving end! Very surprised the BBC is ending it.”

open image in gallery Stephen Sackur presents the flagship current affairs programme ( BBC/HARDtalk )

Viewers were left unimpressed.

“Closing HARDtalk is a grave mistake,” wrote one person. “It’s the BBC’s top show holding global leaders accountable with tough, necessary questions. In an era of misinformation, we need more HARDtalk, not less. The BBC must reconsider.”

Another hit out at the long list of era-defining shows which have been cancelled in recent times.

“Victoria Derbyshire Show: gone. Newsnight is now ‘Newsnight’ in name only. Dateline London: gone. HARDtalk, a globally respected and highly influential show: gone,” listed one person.

THREAD:



1. PERSONAL NEWS:

Today BBC News has announced plans to close @BBCHARDtalk after 3 decades holding the world’s politicians and powerbrokers to account. This is sad news for me personally, but much more important, I think it’s depressing news for the BBC🧵 — Stephen Sackur (@stephensackur) October 15, 2024

“You could be forgiven for thinking that the BBC appears to be withdrawing from journalism.”

“This is utterly ridiculous.” wrote another on X/Twitter. “HARDtalk was the type of journalism that only the BBC was equipped to produce. Always fascinating, no matter the guest. Terrible decision. Sorry Stephen.”

Another added, “Sad news that HARDtalk is coming to an end as a result of BBC cuts. One of the most varied and insightful interview programmes around. Stephen was always a particularly reassuring presence on hotel rooms TV screens.”

“Stephen Sackur created the gold standard in how to conduct an accountability interview - speaking truth to power,” said one person praising the host’s interviewing skills. “Thanks to you and the HARDtalk team for the incredible public service over so many years.”

According to PA, BBC Deborah Turness sent an email to staff, part of which read: “I’m sorry to say that post closures are unavoidable. We propose to close 185 roles and open 55 new ones – a net reduction of 130 posts. As a result of the changes in news, media operations is also proposing to close the equivalent of 25 posts.”