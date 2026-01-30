Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has been warned that its approach to diversity can come across as “clunky” and “preachy” in an internal review of how the corporation approaches representation.

Ordered by the BBC’s board and carried out by former Bafta chair Anne Morrison and independent media consultant Chris Banatval, the report looks at the ways in which diverse communities are portrayed in BBC content.

One topic widely discussed in the report was on-screen diversity in both factual and fictional entertainment. The report suggests that most complaints about diversity are made when it is deemed “inauthentic” and that it is being done “to meet a target or tick a box”.

“Often when something appears clunky it is because it’s not a successful programme creatively and the diversity seems superimposed rather than arising out of the subject matter,” the report says, using an hypothetical example of a Christmas time Agatha Christie murder mystery integrating discussion of “anti-colonial struggles”.

“Unless it’s very skilfully done, there is a danger it will feel overly didactic and preachy, as if the viewer is being lectured or a point is being made heavy-handedly,” the report reads.

The report then turns to colour-conscious and colour-blind casting, suggesting that some respondents struggled when seeing actors of colour playing characters “divorced from their own communities”. This, they said, suggests that the character may have been written for a white actor and then cast “colour-blind” without adapting the role.

Penelope Wilton and David Jonsson on the set of Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' ( BBC/Mammoth/Agatha Christie Ltd/Anne Binckebanck )

Historical dramas can naturally be a point of complaint, with the casting of It’s a Sin star Nathaniel Curtis playing Sir Isaac Newton in Doctor Who being used as an example.

However, the report points out, “without colour-blind casting, the range of roles available to actors of colour would be severely restricted”.

“Productions should consider their choices carefully when it comes to colour-blind casting. In depicting an anachronistic historical world in which people of colour are able to rise to the top of society as scientists, artists, courtiers and Lords of the Realm, there may be the unintended consequence of erasing the past exclusion and oppression of ethnic minorities and breeding complacency about their former opportunities,” the report reads.

“What needs to be avoided is ethnic diversity which looks forced and tick-box, and we found our interviewees of colour as emphatic on this point as those who were white.”

Another issue raised in the report concerned the prevalence of older female presenters on screen, where it was suggested that there was a “notable mismatch” in the number of presenters over the age of 60.

The review found that BBC’s content division features nearly four times as many older male presenters as female, while there are nearly twice as many older men than women presenting on BBC News.

Generally, the report found that the BBC had improved in portraying British communities in an inclusive and authentic manner in recent years. While race, disability and female representation are usually focused on, the report said that geography and class were given less attention, which the BBC committed to improving upon.