Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers have praised the BBC’s new reality show Destination X for being the “new Traitors”.

The programme follows nine contestants as they board a blacked-out bus and solve clues to figure out which mystery destination in Europe they’re travelling to. The person whose guess is furthest away is eliminated each episode, while the winner at the end of the series will take home £100,000.

Presented by Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon, the first episode of the show premiered on Wednesday (30 July).

Contestants were dropped off in Baden-Baden, Germany, at a fake airport terminal, where they faced a series of challenges before being flown by a helicopter to their next location. However, deception and underhand tactics soon crept in as individuals were given the chance to withhold information or try to lead each other astray.

The format, which has already enjoyed success in America where a US version is presented by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, proved an instant hit with many UK viewers. “I think Destination X has been my favourite reality show this year,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Fantastic TV,” said another, “The new Traitors.”

One viewer was left completely absorbed: “A clever new format. Sherlock Holmes and Wicker’s World with some IT and very nice scenery thrown in. The test? Ended up glued to the new TV programme when should have been at my desk doing company accounts! Well done to the Destination X team.”

But not everyone was impressed. One person commented: “Not as good as I thought it would be. Not helped by the fact you can’t take him seriously, given his Gavin and Stacey character.”

( BBC )

“Far too contrived and complicated,” suggested another. “Just couldn’t get the vibe of it at all. Needs a massive improvement.”

Described as a combination of Race Across the World and The Traitors, the show garnered a four-star review from The Independent’s Helen Coffey, who wrote: “With its combination of head-scratching puzzles, conniving contestants and camera-friendly landscapes, Destination X undeniably has the X factor – an ideal bit of midweek telly that feels sure to go the distance.”

Destination X will air for a total of 10 episodes on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9pm.