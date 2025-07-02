Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Balamory actor Julie Wilson Nimmo has confirmed she’ll reprise her role as Miss Hoolie in the CBeebies programme’s forthcoming reboot.

The 53-year-old actor played the kooky nursery teacher on the children’s show, set in Tobermory, Scotland, for its duration from 2002 to 2005.

It was announced in September last year that Balamory will be returning to TV screens in 2026, 15 years after the series originally drew to a close.

Nimmo casually broke the news that she would appear on the show’s return. Asked by a fan online if she’d be in the reboot, she replied: “Yup.”

In a previous interview with the Daily Record, Nimmo said the Balamory reboot was “the craziest and best news ever,” adding the news of the forthcoming series return was “bigger than the Oasis reunion”.

The BBC has commissioned two new series of the show, with some of the original characters expected to return for the revamp.

The two new series will consist of 10 episodes each, and further information and cast details will be announced in due course.

Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie on 'Balamory' ( BBC )

Andrew Agnew, who played PC Plum on the programme, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Lunchtime Live this month that he would be eager to appear.

“If they ask me to go back then I’ll absolutely be there with bells on, I’m sure,” he said.

“But at the moment we’re all just getting excited at the fact that it’s happening. I don’t think it would be the same if we weren’t involved in it.”

In 2022, Nimmo and Juliet Cadzow, who played Edie McCredie, spoke about their hopes for a reunion.

“It’s weird when you think about it, because different bands get back together, and I was saying the other day, we were kind of like a band, our gang could get back together,” Nimmo told BBC Radio WM.

The pair described their experience filming Balamory as “such a lovely time for us all”.

Cadzow, who is yet to be confirmed for the reboot, said: “It was very magical and I was so proud to have been a part of something so special.”