Balamory favourite Miss Hoolie confirms she’ll return for show’s reboot

TV classic is set to return to screens more than 20 years after its debut

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Wednesday 02 July 2025 05:35 EDT
Comments
PC Plum and Miss Hoolie from Balamory appear on This Morning after 20 years

Balamory actor Julie Wilson Nimmo has confirmed she’ll reprise her role as Miss Hoolie in the CBeebies programme’s forthcoming reboot.

The 53-year-old actor played the kooky nursery teacher on the children’s show, set in Tobermory, Scotland, for its duration from 2002 to 2005.

It was announced in September last year that Balamory will be returning to TV screens in 2026, 15 years after the series originally drew to a close.

Nimmo casually broke the news that she would appear on the show’s return. Asked by a fan online if she’d be in the reboot, she replied: “Yup.”

In a previous interview with the Daily Record, Nimmo said the Balamory reboot was “the craziest and best news ever,” adding the news of the forthcoming series return was “bigger than the Oasis reunion”.

The BBC has commissioned two new series of the show, with some of the original characters expected to return for the revamp.

The two new series will consist of 10 episodes each, and further information and cast details will be announced in due course.

Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie on 'Balamory'
Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie on 'Balamory' (BBC)

Andrew Agnew, who played PC Plum on the programme, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Lunchtime Live this month that he would be eager to appear.

“If they ask me to go back then I’ll absolutely be there with bells on, I’m sure,” he said.

“But at the moment we’re all just getting excited at the fact that it’s happening. I don’t think it would be the same if we weren’t involved in it.”

In 2022, Nimmo and Juliet Cadzow, who played Edie McCredie, spoke about their hopes for a reunion.

“It’s weird when you think about it, because different bands get back together, and I was saying the other day, we were kind of like a band, our gang could get back together,” Nimmo told BBC Radio WM.

The pair described their experience filming Balamory as “such a lovely time for us all”.

Cadzow, who is yet to be confirmed for the reboot, said: “It was very magical and I was so proud to have been a part of something so special.”

