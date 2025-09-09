Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The beloved children’s television character, Bagpuss, is set to make a return to the big screen in a new live-action and animated feature film.

The iconic pink and white cloth cat, who lived in a shop that was a home for lost property, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

Despite only 13 episodes produced for BBC, the stop-motion series achieved classic status, voted the all-time favourite children’s programme in 1999.

Created by Peter Firmin and Oliver Postgate, the show was filmed in Firmin’s barn in Blean, Kent, starring his daughter Emily. Bagpuss would come to life after Emily left the animals alone, as the programme turned from sepia to colour.

The new film will serve as a sequel to the Victorian-set series, and will reawaken Bagpuss, for "a modern-day quest that blends heartfelt storytelling, comedy and music, while staying true to the spirit of the classic series", according to Birmingham-based production company Threewise Entertainment, which is developing the film.

The reimagined story will see Bagpuss and his friends stir from their slumber to find themselves in contemporary Britain, where they continue their timeless mission of mending lost and broken “things”.

Only 13 episodes of Bagpuss were made but it is considered to be a classic, and was voted the all-time favourite children's programme in 1999

The production has already received investment from Creative UK via the West Midlands IP Fund and is being developed in close collaboration with the estate of the original creators.

Michael Ford, chief executive of Threewise Entertainment, said: “Bagpuss was a ‘saggy old cloth’ with many a tall tale to tell of grand adventures past and we’re very proud and excited to be bringing this iconic character back to life with the blessing of both the original creators’ estates.

“This family movie will aim to rouse the sleepy old cat from his slumber and reunite him with his spirit of adventure for a fun and heartfelt quest that will delight fans old and new.”

Emily Firmin added: “Bagpuss was an integral part of my childhood. To me he wasn’t just a character on the screen, he was a friend who taught me about kindness, care and imagination.

“To see our most magical cat return now is incredibly moving and I’m thrilled that new fans will have the chance to discover him, and that his magic will live on and be shared with the next generation.”

The story for the film was developed and approved by Oliver Postgate’s son, the Bafta-winning writer Daniel Postgate, before he died in June, Threewise said.

The company is hoping to release the film in 2027.