The acclaimed Irish comedy series Bad Sisters has reportedly been cancelled after two seasons.

The black comedy, set in Dublin, follows five sisters as they become the centre of a life insurance investigation after the death of one of their husbands.

The show stars Sharon Horgan as well as Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Claes Bang.

Co-creator Horgan has reportedly signed a deal with HBO, effectively ending her commitments to the award-winning Apple TV+ hit.

According to a source cited by The Sun: “Many viewers who watched the first couple of series felt like the story reached a natural conclusion anyway but, of course, they hoped there'd be more.

“With every passing month, it seemed less and less likely, and now the show has been shelved by Apple completely. It's not a huge shock, but it's still a big disappointment for fans.

“It's a particularly sad state of affairs because it was one of the few comedies in recent years that seem to have cut through with audiences, and many will be sad to see how short-lived it is.”

open image in gallery The cast of ‘Bad Sisters’ ( Apple TV+ )

The Independent has contacted Apple TV+ for comment.

Bad Sisters, which aired its second season in 2024, was nominated for five Primetime Emmys during its run. It also won four Bafta TV awards, including Best Drama Series in 2023.

The Independent’s Amanda Whiting gave the first series five stars in her review, writing: “Sharon Horgan’s dark, bonkers comedy will have you rooting for a clan of murderous women.”

open image in gallery Sharon Horgan produced and starred in ‘Bad Sisters’ ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Horgan told Elizabeth Day on the How to Fail podcast that filming the second season of her show had been a struggle due to the death of her father in 2023.

“This can be a bit unhealthy this job,” she said of acting. “It was weird going back to work. In the end, we had to shut down the production because I couldn’t.”

She added: “In some ways it’s great and it’s cathartic and you can connect with your feelings, and you can express them. But in other ways, it feels so weird because essentially, you’re using your emotions, and it feels strange and a bit wrong.”