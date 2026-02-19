Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Federal Communications Commission sought transcripts of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance after concerns from a Republican lawmaker that the broadcast may have violated federal indecency regulations.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said she reviewed the Spanish-language transcripts from Comcast's NBC after learning the commission had requested them.

"I reviewed them carefully, and I found no violation of our rules and no justification for harassing broadcasters over a standard live performance," Gomez said.

Comcast, NBC and the FCC did not immediately comment.

Multiple Republican politicians expressed outrage over the Puerto Rican’s performance, done solely in Spanish.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny delivered a show-stopping halftime performance at the 2026 Super Bowl ( Getty Images )

Florida Rep. Randy Fine took to X after the show to deem Bad Bunny's performance "illegal," calling for the FCC investigate it.

His post included screenshots of supposed translated lyrics of one of Bad Bunny's songs.

“Bad Bunny’s disgusting halftime show was illegal. Had he said these lyrics -- and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous,” Fine wrote.

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles echoed Fine’s sentiment, claiming that the "performance's lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities."

open image in gallery The Puerto Rican superstar, 31, made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish ( AP )

The New York Post previously reported that the performance did not include some lyrics that contained graphic sexual references.

The outlet reported that the FCC does not plan to review the matter further barring additional evidence, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Puerto Rican superstar, 31, made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish, as well as becoming the first Latin solo act to take on one of the world’s most coveted gigs.

Toward the end of his set, Bad Bunny was handed a ball with the words, “Together, we are America” written on it.

A message on the big screen read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

open image in gallery As Bad Bunny performed, a message was displayed on the stadium's scoreboards: 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love' ( AFP via Getty Images )

But the message of unity clearly did not go down well with the president.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump raged after the halftime show.

Conservatives were so upset at the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny to perform that they launched their own rival halftime show.

Hosted by Turning Point USA, the group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, the All-American Halftime Show featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.