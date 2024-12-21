Strictly legend left ‘fragile’ after unexpected exit from the show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Strictly Come Dancing legend has reflected on the moment she was told her time was up on the beloved BBC dancing competition.

After a tumultuous year, the series celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, 21 December, with a special episode featuring past contestants including Joe Sugg, Stacey Dooley and Bill Bailey.

Arlene Philips, 81, who was part of Strictly’s inaugural judging panel alongside Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli when the show launched in 2004, has reflected on her unexpected exit.

When the show wrapped in 2008, the decorated dancer and choreographer was told she was being replaced by Mis-Teeq singer Alesha Dixon, now 46.

Speaking to The Mirror, Dame Philips said of the axeing: “I gave myself 48 hours to kick, scream, cry and sob, and eat scones with cream and jam, then I made myself wake up and get on with it.”

The former dancer explained she now feels she should have asked BBC producers more questions upon being given the news.

“I was very fragile because I had a bereavement the day before,” Philips, whose manager had died just before the shock news was delivered, explained.

open image in gallery Arlene Phillips and Len Goodman in the early days of ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

“I wanted to know in detail and I wanted to know the real reason at the point when they decided for me to go,” she added.

“Yet, they kept me hanging on for so long with the possibility that there would be five judges.”

Phillips said she still doesn’t know why she was replaced by Dixon, who had never judged a dance competition before – but had won the series in 2007.

After leaving Strictly, Phillips appeared on numerous other programmes, including So You Think You Can Dance, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice.

open image in gallery Phillips was replaced on the BBC dance competition by Alesha Dixon in 2008 ( PA )

Speaking about her time on Strictly at the Pride of Britain Awards in October, Philips said: “I’m a grown up so when life comes along and it doesn’t go the way you want, you just get on with it.”

However, the Dame was clear she would never rejoin the show, saying: “They would never ask me so I would never think about it. It’s not even an option.”

Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm 21 December