Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of the ITV quiz show Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win have claimed that an error in the quiz saw two contestants unfairly duped out of £250,000 in prize money.

The series, which airs on ITV on Saturday and Sunday evenings, sees pairs of contestants answer a series of questions, for which the answer is a whole number.

If contestants guess a number that is too low, they lose “lives”, while guessing above ends the game, and they leave with their accumulated winnings.

During last night’s (11 January) episode, a question about the length of a vacuum cleaner chord saw contestants Richard and Lorna narrowly miss out on the chance to bank quarter of a million pounds.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly asked them: “In metres, how long is the electrical cable on a standard Henry vacuum cleaner?”

The duo debated the question for a while, ultimately deciding that the length was somewhere between eight and 10 metres long.

They ultimately plumped for eight metres – only to be told that the correct answer was in fact 10.

Ant and Dec on ‘Limitless Win' ( ITV )

However, viewers were sceptical of this answer, with some sharing screenshots on social media that appeared to show Henry hoover-compatible chords for sale with a length of 8.4 metres.

“Pay up @ITV #limitlesswin Clearly they were right!” one person wrote.

“So Henry Hoover cable length is 8.4 metres so why in the show was it 10?” complained another.

“Interesting. Google has the henry cable at 8.4m. Interesting for £250k,” wrote a third.

The official website for the popular cleaning product does, however, list the length as 10m, meaning that ITV’s answer was officially the correct one.

In a statement provided to Metro, a spokesperson for ITV said: “In the episode of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win first shown on ITV1 on Saturday 11 January 2025, the following question was asked: ‘In metres, how long is the electrical cable on a standard Henry vacuum cleaner?’

“The correct answer was given as 10 metres. The source of this answer, as referenced on the show, is the official Henry website.”

The contestants did, at least, get to leave with the not-insignificant sum of £30,000, having answered a number of questions correctly throughout their time on the show.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is available to stream now on ITVX.