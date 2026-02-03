Fox News correspondent Anita Vogel returns to television months after husband’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News correspondent Anita Vogel has returned to air after taking time off to grieve the death of her husband, who died from pancreatic cancer last year.

Ahead of her reappearance on television, the newscaster opened up in a lengthy post on X to thank fans for their support during the difficult time.

“2025 was a heartbreaking and tragic year for our family,” her post Saturday began. “After surviving the Palisades Fire in January, we then lost my beloved husband to complications of pancreatic cancer in October. It has been the hardest of times for our family.”

Last January, Los Angeles declared a state of emergency as the city’s suburbs were engulfed in flames, causing many celebrities who lived in the neighborhoods of Altadena and Sylmar, as well as the exclusive Pacific Palisades, to lose their homes.

Vogel added that she had largely kept the news “very quiet,” but wanted to briefly address what happened before returning to The Big Weekend Show on Monday night.

Fox News correspondent Anita Vogel posted a lengthy message on X to explain her long absence from the television network ( Fox News )

“I’ve taken several months off to deal with the unimaginable loss and by the grace of God, we are moving forward one day at a time,” the X post read. “Part of the healing journey includes slowly getting back to work to help bring a sense of normalcy and so that’s what I’m now doing.”

“We kept this very quiet but thank you to friends and family for all your support,” Vogel’s post added. “I’m looking forward to a great show tonight with the most lovely cast. Thanks to all the loyal fans who always tune in and we’ll see you tonight. God Bless you all.”

Many responded to Vogel’s post to share their condolences and messages of support.

“I am so sorry for all you have gone through. Thoughts and prayers!” one comment on the post read. “I’m very sorry to learn of your loss, I hadn’t heard,” another commenter posted.

Another Fox personality, Griff Jenkins, wrote on X, “Our hearts break for my colleague @AnitaJVogel during this difficult time. Please keep her and her family in your prayers. Anita is one of the most amazing, talented and kindest people you will ever meet - and we need to lift her up during this tragic time. Praying for you Anita, and welcoming you back with open arms.”

Vogel later shared a follow-up message thanking everyone for their extended support. “Thank you so much to all for the outpouring of support,” she wrote.

“I have been so touched by all of your heartfelt messages. My husband was the best husband and father. Pancreatic cancer is a silent killer. I hope to talk more about it and help raise awareness down the road.”