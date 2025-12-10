Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Angryginge takes swipe at his absent father after I’m a Celebrity win

The Twitch streamer’s mum became a single parent when his dad walked out on them

Rachel McGrath
Wednesday 10 December 2025 06:58 EST
Comments
Angryginge breaks down in tears over family photo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Angryginge has taken a swipe at his absent dad after being crowned King of the Jungle.

The Twitch streamer, real name Morgan Burtwistle, went into the most recent series of I’m a Celeb as one of the lesser-known stars – but in Sunday night’s final, he beat EastEnders actor Shona McGarty and Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson to the crown.

Now that he’s back in the real world, Ginge has been reunited with his phone and social media, where he’s gained even more followers thanks to his stint on the ITV series.

On Monday (8 December), Ginge reposted an Interstellar meme and added his own thoughts.

The short clip shows Matthew McConaughey’s character crying as he gazes out of the window of a rocket. The caption reads: “AngryGinge’s dad watching his past self walk out on his son, who would go on to win I'm a Celebrity.” Making his thoughts clear, he added: “HAHAHAHAHAHAH.”

Ginge often spoke about his mum and sister, Tasha, in the jungle but never mentioned his dad, who left when Ginge was still a baby.

Ginge laughed along with the meme about his dad
Ginge laughed along with the meme about his dad (Instagram/Angryginge)

The star’s mum, Michelle, brought him and his sister up alone in a council flat in Salford.

During one discussion with footballer Alex Scott on I’m a Celebrity, Ginge said that remembering how his mum took on multiple jobs when he was a child was helping him through difficult days in camp. “If she can do it then I can do this in the jungle, so that’s what keeps me going really,” he said.

Ginge’s mum and sister jetted out to Australia to support him
Ginge’s mum and sister jetted out to Australia to support him (ITV)

After being crowned King of the Jungle, Ginge dedicated the win to his mum. “I wanted my mum to know how well she did raising us and how much I do appreciate everything that she did,” he said. “From being a single parent, since I was probably one year old and then on and off and then throughout my whole life basically working all of the jobs that she had just to know that.

“Anything I can do would make her proud. It's just the best.”

