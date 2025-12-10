The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Comedian Andy Dick shares health update after being found unresponsive on LA street
Dick was seen slumped over in a disturbing video of the incident
Comedian Andy Dick has shared an update after he was found apparently unconscious on the streets of Los Angeles.
Shocking footage showed Dick, 59, slumped over in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon on a staircase in front of a Hollywood building.
In images shared by TMZ, the convicted sex offender was seen lying limp and unresponsive on the steps, wearing a brown jacket, pajama pants, and Crocs. People appearing to be his friends tried to prop him up on the concrete. His recognizable glasses sat on the ground near him.
It is unclear what caused the health emergency. The actor’s representatives, as well as the Los Angeles Fire Department, did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
Dick later told TMZ that he is alive after the alarming incident. He reportedly refused to tell the outlet what happened, but said that he felt relieved to be okay.
The video of the scene showed that Dick’s friends screamed at him to “wake up” while others called an ambulance. Another bystander yelled for Narcan, which is a fast-acting medication that reverses opioid overdoses.
The outlet reported that Dick was administered Narcan on the spot. He reportedly refused to be taken to the hospital.
Dick has spoken about his struggle with addiction for years. He told Vice in 2016 that he had been to rehab 20 times to deal with his drug and alcohol abuse.
The formerThe Ben Stiller Show star was convicted of sexual battery in November 2022 after he grabbed an Uber driver’s crotch in 2018. He was sentenced to 90 days in prison and had to register as a sex offender.
He was then arrested less than two months later for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.
After the sexual battery charges against him were made public in 2018, Dick was also dropped from the movie Raising Buchanan after claims of sexual harassment.
The comic was arrested for felony sexual battery while on a livestream in May 2022 after a man alleged he had molested him in his sleep. The charges were dropped after the accuser refused to cooperate with police.
Dick rose to fame doing improv comedy and stand-up gigs before he landed roles on TV shows NewsRadio and Less Than Perfect. He briefly starred in two failed MTV shows: sketch comedy series The Andy Dick Show and a reality show called The Assistant.
