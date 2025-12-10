Comedian Andy Dick shares health update after being found unresponsive on LA street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Andy Dick has shared an update after he was found apparently unconscious on the streets of Los Angeles.

Shocking footage showed Dick, 59, slumped over in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon on a staircase in front of a Hollywood building.

In images shared by TMZ, the convicted sex offender was seen lying limp and unresponsive on the steps, wearing a brown jacket, pajama pants, and Crocs. People appearing to be his friends tried to prop him up on the concrete. His recognizable glasses sat on the ground near him.

It is unclear what caused the health emergency. The actor’s representatives, as well as the Los Angeles Fire Department, did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Dick later told TMZ that he is alive after the alarming incident. He reportedly refused to tell the outlet what happened, but said that he felt relieved to be okay.

Comedian Andy Dick has issued a health update after he was found unconscious in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

The video of the scene showed that Dick’s friends screamed at him to “wake up” while others called an ambulance. Another bystander yelled for Narcan, which is a fast-acting medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

The outlet reported that Dick was administered Narcan on the spot. He reportedly refused to be taken to the hospital.

Dick has spoken about his struggle with addiction for years. He told Vice in 2016 that he had been to rehab 20 times to deal with his drug and alcohol abuse.

The formerThe Ben Stiller Show star was convicted of sexual battery in November 2022 after he grabbed an Uber driver’s crotch in 2018. He was sentenced to 90 days in prison and had to register as a sex offender.

He was then arrested less than two months later for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.

After the sexual battery charges against him were made public in 2018, Dick was also dropped from the movie Raising Buchanan after claims of sexual harassment.

The comic was arrested for felony sexual battery while on a livestream in May 2022 after a man alleged he had molested him in his sleep. The charges were dropped after the accuser refused to cooperate with police.

Dick rose to fame doing improv comedy and stand-up gigs before he landed roles on TV shows NewsRadio and Less Than Perfect. He briefly starred in two failed MTV shows: sketch comedy series The Andy Dick Show and a reality show called The Assistant.