Andy Cohen has been criticised for breaking the news of David Lynch’s death during an interview with the cast of Dan Erikson’s sci-fi drama, Severance.

The Bravo host, 56, was recording for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy alongside stars including Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, and Patricia Arquette - who starred in Lynch’s 1997 film Lost Highway- when news of the director’s death emerged.

Speaking to the cast, Cohen said: “My producer just gave me the very sad news that the great David Lynch passed away today. I’m wondering if any of you worked with him or have any memories with him?”

Fans on social media were disturbed by Cohen’s blasé tone and his ignorance of Arquette’s working relationship with the acclaimed director.

“David was really incredible,” Arquette responded to Cohen’s question after admitting she recently had a “feeling” she needed to visit the director. “There’s nobody like him,” she added.

“That’s so brutal having to find out like that,” responded one social media user to the interview recording.

“What a d**** move,” another person added.

“He didn’t even give the news a moment to breathe before launching into interview mode. If he didn’t know Patricia was friends with him, his producer should have told him.

“That’s f***** to drop that on her like that and then immediately ask questions,” they continued.

Meanwhile, a third viewer called Cohen’s announcement a “terrible thing to do”, with another viewer claiming the presenter had a “seat in hell”.

The Indpendent has contacted Cohen’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery David Lynch, director of ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Twin Peaks’, died this week at the age of 78 ( Getty Images )

Lynch’s death was announced by his family in a Facebook post on Thursday (16 January). The celebrated director of avant-garde films such as Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive had previously been diagnosed with emphysema.

“There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us,” Lynch’s family wrote. “But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’”

Lynch developed a singular style known for unsettling visuals, stream-of-consciousness storytelling, and kitsch soundtracks.

As a director he walked a tightrope between his artistic sensibilities and his inexplicable popular appeal among the more conventional moviegoing public.

Elsewhere in the Severance cast’s interview with Cohen, the show’s executive producer and director Ben Stiller said his interactions with Lynch had always been positive.

open image in gallery Adam Scott in ‘Severance’ ( Apple Tv+ )

“I actually used to live across the street from him in Los Angeles,” he said. “Very kind guy, from the times that I used to see him and, like, going trick-or-treating by his house.”

The Zoolander star added Lynch was “just a visionary diretor”.

Meanwhile, Adam Scott - who stars in Severance as the microdata refinement team leader Mark Scout - agreed with Cohen that Lynch’s influence could be seen in the show.

“We owe a huge debt to...Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive.... Lost Highway is incredible. Elephant Man,” he said. “It goes on and on.”