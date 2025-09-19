Amanda Seyfried clarifies controversial Charlie Kirk comment with impassioned plea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Seyfried has addressed the controversy surrounding a remark she made about Charlie Kirk after he was shot dead.

Kirk was killed last week at the age of 31 during a speaking engagement for his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University.

In an Instagram comment shortly afterwards, Seyfried described Kirk as “hateful.”

The 39-year-old Mamma Mia actor received a backlash on social media, and responded Wednesday with a post on her Instagram Stories.

“We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity,” she wrote.

Amanda Seyfried faced backlash after calling Charlie Kirk 'hateful' following his death ( Getty )

“I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much against agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable,” she continued. “No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?”

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting Kirk, has been officially charged with aggravated murder and six other counts, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Robinson also faces the death penalty if convicted, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced at a press conference. The accused appeared virtually from jail wearing an anti-suicide vest before a judge at an initial hearing, with the next court date scheduled for September 29.

Kirk’s death has proved a flashpoint for MAGA activists. Diehards have blamed liberal media, including South Park.

Seyfried is an outspoken star, who earlier this year criticized the marketing team working on 2009’s Jennifer’s Body for “cheapening” the movie and advertising it like a “gory romp.”

The horror-comedy starred Seyfried as Anita ‘Needy’ Lesnicki, a nerdy character whose best friend Jennifer (Megan Fox) becomes possessed by a demon and starts eating boys at their school. The film received poor reviews when it was first released, but has since been embraced as a misunderstood triumph and garnered a cult following.

In a recent GQ video, Seyfried looked back on her role in the film, and discussed the misleading marketing campaign, which was targeted to male audiences with sexualized images of Fox, when it was a film about female friendship.

“If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree,” said Seyfried.

She said that the film’s director Karyn Kusama is a “fierce advocate of women in storytelling.”

“She is able to enhance the relationships between women on film and TV. She put it together so beautifully, and the marketing team cheapened it like it was just a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it.”